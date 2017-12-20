No peace, no development in Nigeria, says Abdulsalami

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd), has appealed to Nigerians to sheath their sword and embrace the course of peace.

This, according to him, was because no nation can experience socio-economic growth and development, if it fails to give peace a chance.

The elder statesman who spoke in Abuja yesterday during the official presentation of provisional license to six new private universities, admitted that each nation has its peculiar challenges and need different approach to solve it.

He however commended the National Universities Commission (NUC), for insisting that minimum academic standard was maintained in the university system, which, he said, will produce graduates that would rely less in unavailable white collar jobs.

As Chairman of Board of Trustees, Pamo University of Medical Sciences, Port-Harcourt, Abdulsalami promised to stand firmly for the best of academic practices that will eventually produce quality and good medical doctors.

Meanwhile, the proprietor of the university and the former Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, said he was worried that only four percent of qualified candidates that applied to study medical related courses in the University secure admission.

“One is forced to ask, what happen to the remaining 96 percent applicants who are desirous of having a successful medical career?.