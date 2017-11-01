No more open grazing in Benue, Ortom declares

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As Benue State begins the implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing law yesterday, on Wednesday, Governor Samuel Ortom has said that there is no more open grazing in the state.

This is even as the Cattle Rearers Association, International Cattle Market, Makurdi chapter, has called on the state government to allow their cattle graze around the market area.

The governor, in a broadcast, on Wednesday, insisted that all those who are interested in doing livestock business in the state must ranch their livestock else the law would catch up with them.

The governor, however, appealed to all law-abiding citizens of the state to go about their businesses without fear, while also advising that nobody should take laws into his hands by forcefully ejecting anyone out of the state.

“No one should take laws into his hands. We have put in place adequate machinery to enforce the law. Where there are trespasses or infringements of the law, report to the appropriate quarters and it will be duly handled by the team put in place. I want to appeal to all of us to be law abiding.”

While noting that the law was not targeted at any individual, group of persons or a particular ethnic group, Ortom maintained that the law seeks to protect both the herder and the farmer alike and called on everyone to team up to ensure its success.

Meanwhile, the Cattle Rearers Association, speaking through its Secretary, Garba Mohammed in Makurdi Wednesday lamented that its members can no longer take their cattle to graze outside the market as vigilante had been stationed close to the stream where their cows used to drink water.

Mohammed who posited that the association had over 3000 cattle grazing around the international cattle market said his members had not had any problems with their host community before now as issues were usually amicably resolved and urged the government to provide basic amenities such as ranches, water and feeds for their cattle.

While enjoining to government to come to their aid wth a view to resolving the knotty issue, Mohammed said if nothing is done to assuage their plight, they may have no option than to leave Benue State but wondered what would become of the over 1000 Benue youths who benefit from the market through direct labour everyday.

He, however, stated that members of the association are law abiding and have been engaging their youths to remain calm and law abiding stressing that, “we are for peace and not for war.”