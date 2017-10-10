The Sun News
Latest
10th October 2017 - No Monkey Pox in Ogun – Health Commissioner
10th October 2017 - 2019: Northern PDP leaders meet in Abuja, insist zone must produce presidential candidate
10th October 2017 - Labour issues 15-day ultimatum to FG to halt concession of airports
10th October 2017 - Customs multiple checkpoints will be addressed -Osinbajo
10th October 2017 - Two Feared Dead As Boat Capsizes In Lagos
10th October 2017 - Switzerland flushes millions worth of gold and silver down its drains
10th October 2017 - I’m happy working with Super Eagles – Rohr
10th October 2017 - Nigeria is better together – Ekweremadu
10th October 2017 - My father died after long illness-Malu’s son
10th October 2017 - Anambra: INEC to release over 200,000 new PVCs
Home / National / No Monkey Pox in Ogun – Health Commissioner

No Monkey Pox in Ogun – Health Commissioner

— 10th October 2017
From: ‘Laide Raheem, Abeokuta
The Ogun State Government has said contrary to the media report credited to Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) listing the state as one of the states affected by Monkey Pox, the state has no incident of the viral disease.
The State Commissioner for Health, Babatunde Ipaye, while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Abeokuta, expressed surprise at the report and blamed a surveillance officer of the health ministry in the state, who he described as “overzealous” by reporting the case to the Federal Ministry of Health without proper examination.
According to Ipaye, the officer from the State Hospital, Ijebu Ode, had noticed skin lesion on a patient who was at the hospital for another primary reason, adding that the case was not qualified as a suspected case in the first instance.
The Commissioner further explained that the distribution of the rashes on the patient was never suggestive of Monkey Pox, adding that no due process was completed before the case was reported.
Ipaye, however, added the state was not averse to reporting one or cover up the case but cautioned that the state must not also set people panicking by things that do not exist.
 “It was very surprising as the State Commissioner for Health and the Chief Epidemiologist of the state to hear that Ogun State was listed. We have not incidented any confirmed case of Monkey Pox in the state, Ogun state doesn’t have a single case.
“Yes, there was an overzealous officer of the Ministry who saw somebody with skin lesion at the  State Hospital, Ijebu Ode and unfortunately called the Federal Ministry of Health and incidented a suspected case.
“Any patient in the category of that patient that was incidented can not be considered as a suspected case because the patient has another primary problem that can give rise to skin lesion, that is not a suspected case.
“Further questioning was even very revealing that the skin lesion the patient had was not even suggestive of Monkey Pox but more of another skin lesion and the screening revealed that it negates the entire report itself.
“We are not averse to reporting one, if there is a case, and we are not willing to cover up a case but we must also not sent people panicking for things that we do not have.
“We have seen, classically, the distribution of rash in Monkey Pox, which tend to be more on the face and symbolically at the palm and the sole of the feet. This patient has neither of those and when we did a secondary screening, we discovered that there’s even a primary reason why the patient had the rash.” Ipaye submitted.
Meanwhile, the health commissioner said the government will continue to engage in public awareness, to prevent prevent the spread of the disease to the state.
He also urged the residents in the state to maintain high level of hygiene noting said the state was ready to accommodate any confirmed case in any of its isolation centers.
Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

No Monkey Pox in Ogun – Health Commissioner

— 10th October 2017

From: ‘Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Ogun State Government has said contrary to the media report credited to Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) listing the state as one of the states affected by Monkey Pox, the state has no incident of the viral disease. The State Commissioner for Health, Babatunde Ipaye, while briefing newsmen on…

  • 2019: Northern PDP leaders meet in Abuja, insist zone must produce presidential candidate

    — 10th October 2017

    From: Ndubuisi Orji,Abuja Northern leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday insisted that their zone must produce the presidential candidate of the opposition party in the 2019 general elections. Northern leaders of the PDP, who spoke at a meeting to harmonise the position of the zone ahead of party’s national convention, were unanimous…

  • Labour issues 15-day ultimatum to FG to halt concession of airports

    — 10th October 2017

    …plans to shut down aviation industry By Louis Ibah Labour unions in Nigeria’s aviation sector have issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to halt plans to concession the international airports in Kano, Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt or they will shut down activities across all airports in the country. Secretary General of the…

  • Customs multiple checkpoints will be addressed -Osinbajo

    — 10th October 2017

      From Uche Usim, Abuja Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo Tuesday assured the business community and Nigerians in general that the challenge of multiple Customs checkpoints, especially along the eastern axis will be looked into as government remains committed to creating a conducive investment climate in the country. The Vice President who gave the assurance…

  • Two Feared Dead As Boat Capsizes In Lagos

    — 10th October 2017

    Two persons were said to have died when a boat capsized in Lagos in the early hours of Tuesday. The Eagle Online learnt that the boat capsized on the Third Mainland Bridge stretch of the lagoon. It was gathered that it was going from Ikorodu area of the state to CMS. Officials of the Lagos State Government…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share