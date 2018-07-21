He said his meeting with the APC National Chairman was to see how the issue can be resolved stressing that a final decision on the matter was yet to be reached as further consultation was still ongoing.

“If people are misrepresenting me, it’s a different thing. I met with the national chairman of APC. We are still talking. No decision was taken on anything. Further consultation is going to take place. I will do whatever the Benue people tell me to do. I have not made a u-turn.

“The National Chairman of APC invited me and it would have been dishonorable not to honour the invitation. But I’m not alone on this journey. They (APC) are doing consultation and I’m also doing consultation.” Asked about an agreement he reached with President Muhammadu Buhari and some APC leaders in 2015 that he would only run for one term, Ortom said he is not aware of such agreement positing that as it is now, it is only the people of the state that can tell him to contest or not to contest the election. “I’m not aware of any such agreement except the Benue people ask me to step aside. I have a right as a citizen of Nigeria to run for two terms.”