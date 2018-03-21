The Sun News
21st March 2018 - As Abia descends into rot
21st March 2018 - Nwaokeke Ifeoma 08032638739
21st March 2018 - Dapchi girls: AI working to stop US-Nigeria anti-terrorism pact 
21st March 2018 - Nigeria can’t survive without North, says ACF
21st March 2018 - No LG autonomy, no 2019 election –NULGE
21st March 2018 - Afe Babalola hospital begin 4-day surgery
21st March 2018 - Group calls for youths, leaders’ re-orientation 
21st March 2018 - Wike woos leading European investors
21st March 2018 - Pregnant woman, husband, wives die in Ondo building collapse
21st March 2018 - 2019: Saraki talks tough on election sequence
Home / National / No LG autonomy, no 2019 election –NULGE

No LG autonomy, no 2019 election –NULGE

— 21st March 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has declared that there would be no general elections in the country next year if local government autonomy was not granted.

Rising from its one-day emergency meeting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the tripartite of NULGE, Civil Society Organisation (CSO) and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) from the six states of the South West geopolitical zone urged the remaining State Assemblies yet to pass the two bills on local government autonomy to do so without delay.

According to NULGE National President, Mr Ibraheem Khaleelim, “as major stakeholders, especially on the two bills for local government autonomy, we will continue our agitations until we are successful.

“Democracy is about participation and dialogue is key in any public discourse. That is why we embarked on this forum.”

He maintained that no government could exist without the mandate of the people, stressing that they would go back home to sensitise the people on the need for the governors, who still need their votes to remain in office to back the calls LGs autonomy.

A leader of the Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Akomolafe Pius said the third-tier administration must be in place as a government closest to the people.

He warned the state Assemblies and other relevant bodies against playing politics with the two sensitive bills, noting that it passge was long overdue.

Also, the National Coordinator, Committee for Democracy and Rights of the People (CDRP) Chief Amittolu Shittu said the forces against local government autonomy would be resisted.

He declared that both the National Assembly and Federal Ministry of Finance would be picketed, stressing that democracy would derail if local government is killed.

NULGE President in Ondo State, Dr. Bunmi Eniayewu stressed that NULGE will re-double its efforts and ensure the two bills were passed in the state.

“We have sensitized the people and as soon as the public hearing is concluded, the state Assembly would ratify the two bills,” he said.

