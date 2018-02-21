The Sun News
Latest
21st February 2018 - No lavish birthday celebration as Zimbabwe’s Mugabe turns 94
21st February 2018 - Nigeria will perform credibly at ITTF top 16 in Nairobi, says Coach
21st February 2018 - Taraba to intensify partnership with CSDP for rural development
21st February 2018 - Senate crisis: Omo-Agege makes U-turn, begs Saraki, colleagues
21st February 2018 - Teacher flogs student to death in Zamfara
21st February 2018 - Yusuf Buhari alive – Presidency denies death rumour
21st February 2018 - Qatar, Chad restore relations, the first since blockade
21st February 2018 - Okonjo-Iweala appointed into Commonwealth high-level group
21st February 2018 - Yobe shut school after Boko Haram Monday attack
21st February 2018 - Gombe Assembly increases councils budget by 10%
Home / World News / No lavish birthday celebration as Zimbabwe’s Mugabe turns 94

No lavish birthday celebration as Zimbabwe’s Mugabe turns 94

— 21st February 2018

dpa/NAN

Former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe with an iron fist for decades, turned 94 on Wednesday, with no lavish celebrations like previous years.

Reports say this will his first birthday since being ousted in a military coup in 2017.

Feb. 21 is still a holiday in the southern African nation, but, unlike in previous years, huge amounts of money have not been spent on extravagant celebrations or outlandish birthday cakes.

Mugabe ally and former government minister, Jonathan Moyo, who fled the country after November’s coup, posted a picture to Facebook that he said showed Mugabe and his wife marking the occasion at their Harare home.

Mugabe, known for his penchant for Savile Row suits, was immaculately dressed, but sat slumped in his chair, while his wife, often derided for her expense tastes as “Gucci Grace,” was dressed in bright pink.

The much-loathed former first lady gave a slight smile, in contrast to a picture of her released earlier this week with her husband and the chief of the African Union in which she appeared decidedly unhappy.

The Mugabes were allowed to stay in Zimbabwe after the coup that brought current leader Emmerson Mnangagwa to power.

The former liberation hero was also reportedly given a generous retirement package.

In 2017, Mugabe, for his 93rd birthday, had a cake weighing 93 kgs, a symbol many found distasteful in a country mired in economic crisis.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Taraba to intensify partnership with CSDP for rural development

— 21st February 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has spoken of more collaboration with the state’s Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) for the infrastructural development at the grassroots. Governor Ishaku disclosed this, in Jalingo, the state capital, on Wednesday, during the disbursement of funds to communities across the state for various development projects….

  • Senate crisis: Omo-Agege makes U-turn, begs Saraki, colleagues

    — 21st February 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Twenty-four hours after the Senate mandated its committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to investigate Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and nine others over statements criticising the adoption of a report on the reordering of election sequence, the Delta State lawmaker has apologised to the Senate leadership and his colleagues. Omo-Agege who offered…

  • Teacher flogs student to death in Zamfara

    — 21st February 2018

    NAN A teacher at Government Day Secondary School Sankalawa in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State has allegedly flogged a student to death. The incident was revealed, on Wednesday by Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar-Gummi. The deputy speaker, who spoke under matters of urgent public importance during the…

  • Yusuf Buhari alive – Presidency denies death rumour

    — 21st February 2018

    NAN Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has debunked rumours claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari’s only son, Yusuf, was dead. Yusuf was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday December 26,2017 . After he was treated at CedaCrest Hospital, in Abuja, the president’s son was reportedly flown to Germany for…

  • Okonjo-Iweala appointed into Commonwealth high-level group

    — 21st February 2018

    NAN Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been appointed into a High Level Group on Governance of the Commonwealth Secretariat. Communications Officer, Commonwealth Secretariat, Prof. Ben Maloney, said in a statement that the High Level Group would make recommendations on governance of the Commonwealth Secretariat. The Commonwealth, however, denied that the group…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share