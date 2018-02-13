No Lassa Fever outbreak in Osun, state urges calm

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has refuted rumours of the outbreak of Lassa Fever in the state and asked residents not to panic.

It did however confirm the isolated death of a patient from a neighbouring state, who had died at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH).

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Adelani Baderinwa, who stated this on Tuesday in Osogbo, the state capital, noted that the fact that the deceased died in Osun State did not confirm an outbreak of Lassa fever in the south-western state.

“Osun State Government wishes to inform the general public that there is no outbreak of lassa fever in any part of the state. There has not been any report on the spread of the disease by our medical personnel who are observing patients in hospitals,” Baderinwa said.

“There is no reason for anybody to panic on the report of a suspected Lassa fever case in the state,” he said.

“What was reported is an isolated death case of a young man who came from a neighbouring state. The young man who was suspected of carrying Lassa fever disease from the neighbouring state died at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, Ile-Ife.”

He disclosed that government had however taken proactive measures in quarantining the people around the hospital who must have had contact with the late patient to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

“As a proactive measure, the medical personnel had to quarantine those who had contact with the strayed deceased for observation. This is a normal medical procedure, and does not mean the quarantined people are possibly carrying Lassa fever disease. As at today, there has not been any other confirmed Lassa fever case, except that of the young man from a neighbouring state that died at the OAUTHC.

“All necessary steps to prevent the outbreak of the disease or any other one in Osun had been proactively taken. Filth and dirt are being regularly taken care of, while medical personnel have been on red alert to ensure any unexpected disease outbreak is contained.

“As far as prevention is concerned, Osun Government has been proactive while all curative efforts have already been put in place.”

He advised the residents to maintain high level of hygiene and keep their foodstuffs away from rodents.

“We urge people to make sure that their environment is clean and keep their foodstuffs away from rodents.

Once again, the government urges the people not to panic, as there is no spread of lassa fever in the state,” Baderinwa said.