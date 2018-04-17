The Sun News
17th April 2018 - Case of a fudged census figure
17th April 2018 - Alex Jones sued for defamation by parents of Sandy Hook victims
17th April 2018 - NMA declares JOHESU ‘illegal’
17th April 2018 - IITA reiterates commitment to nourish African agriculture
17th April 2018 - VGN boss seeks Wike’s synergy for group
17th April 2018 - Ogun to replicate mini solar grid in rural communities
17th April 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Army drills personnel to showcase fighting powers
17th April 2018 - No individual, VIP above traffic laws in FCT, says FRSC
17th April 2018 - Mob kill 2 robbery, cult suspects in Enugu
17th April 2018 - Adamawa SDP crisis deepens as guber hopeful alleges witch-hunt
TRAFFIC Oyeyemi

No individual, VIP above traffic laws in FCT, says FRSC

17th April 2018

NAN

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says no individual or Very Important Persons (VIPs) are above traffic laws in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The FCT Sector Commander of the Corps, Mr. Gora Wobin, stated this in an interview, in Abuja, on Tuesday, while speaking against the backdrop of the wanton disregard for traffic laws by highly placed personalities and government motorcades in the nation’s capital.

Wobin noted that contrary to popular thinking, influential figures often referred to as `big men’ in Nigerian parlance, were not above the law as far as FRSC was concerned.

“We do not leave any stone unturned. If you go out, you will see some big vehicles impounded inside our yard. A Mallam Audu (commoner) like me cannot drive such vehicles.

“You will now agree with me that even anybody that calls himself big guy is not covered by the law to commit offences and get away with them.

“They are also arrested and booked. In most cases, we impound their vehicles too especially when they don’t have drivers licence or anything to be confiscated.

“We are not bothered (by) that position you are occupying.’’

The FRSC officer called on very important persons in the society to use their influence in favour of the course of road safety. Wobin said that ideally such personalities were supposed to be advocates of good conduct, urging them to join the Corps as Special Marshals.

“By virtue of the position you are holding, you should be a propagandist of good road use, not a good violator.

“That will not give you a good name, it would rather bring down your dignity as a person; people will no more respect you.

“The big shots come and be special marshals. If we can have quite a number of them, I can assure you that when people see them out there doing patrols with our men; people will enter their shells.

“That is the kind of thing we want to see.’’

Respected public figures, including top brass of security agencies of government are often seen in Abuja, either disobeying speed limits, driving on pavements or against vehicular traffic, among other infringements. (NAN)

