– The Sun News
Latest
8th September 2018 - No increment in corps members’ allowance – NYSC DG
8th September 2018 - To survive till 2019, switch off your TV
8th September 2018 - How mediation saved a mortgage transaction
8th September 2018 - Testimony of a couple who’s been married for 55 years
8th September 2018 - Boko Haram: NAF destroy terrorists’ facilities in Sambisa forest
8th September 2018 - Bolt takes break from Mariners for overseas commitment
8th September 2018 - FRSC board promotes 20 officers
8th September 2018 - I supply pap to London and America
8th September 2018 - Angela Adebayo turns Nigeria’s top corporate Amazon
8th September 2018 - Florence Ita-Giwa not slowing down
Home / National / No increment in corps members’ allowance – NYSC DG
NYSC

No increment in corps members’ allowance – NYSC DG

— 8th September 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

THE Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Sale Zakari Kazaure has debunked rumours of increment in the monthly allowances of serving corps members across the country by the Federal Government.

He said corps members are not different from civil servants, adding that whenever the minimum wage of civil servants is increased, increment in corps members’ allowance will automatically be effected.

Kazaure spoke at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Issele-Uku, Delta State while addressing the 2018 batch ‘B’ (stream II) corps members posted to Edo, Delta and Bayelsa states and are presently under going the three-week orientation course.

He gave the assurance that the NYSC is in corroboration with all security agencies to guarantee the safety of corps members in their various places of primary assignments.

Kazaure cautioned corps members deployed to the three states against sharp practices, urging them to maintain neutrality if they are called upon as ad-hoc workers for the 2019 general elections.

Besides, he admonished them to avoid being involved in “yahoo business, 419, night parties and not to be deceived by politicians as 2019 election is coming closer.

“Any where you find yourselves, be neutral. Also be good ambassadors and be patriotic to your country. Anyone found wanting will be dealt with.”

Coordinator of NYSC in Delta State, Mr. Omotade Benjamin Ayodele informed the DG that a total of 2,084 corps members were deployed to the three states for the 2018 batch ‘B’ service year.

Omotade disclosed that the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC),Warri has assisted in purchasing drugs for the camp clinic and laboratory equipment, adding also that the camp management has utilized the Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) from the camp to purchase some facilities.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NYSC

No increment in corps members’ allowance – NYSC DG

— 8th September 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba THE Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Sale Zakari Kazaure has debunked rumours of increment in the monthly allowances of serving corps members across the country by the Federal Government. He said corps members are not different from civil servants, adding that whenever the minimum wage of civil…

  • ATF

    Boko Haram: NAF destroy terrorists’ facilities in Sambisa forest

    — 8th September 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Air Force says the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has successfully destroyed some Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) facilities and equipment at Alafa Yagayaga in Sambisa forest. According to the Air force,  ATF has also destroyed a suspected BHT ammunition depot in Kusuma on the fringes of Lake Chad, Borno….

  • FRSC

    FRSC board promotes 20 officers

    — 8th September 2018

    NAN The board of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has approved the promotion of eight Corps Commanders (CC) and 12 Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC). The approval was made at the board meeting on Friday. The eight corps commanders were promoted to the position of Assistant Corps Marshals (ACM) and the deputy corps commanders were…

  • EYISI

    ‘How we began NASS Study Centre with 3 students’ – Prof Eyisi

    — 8th September 2018

    CHIKA ABANOBI Joy Eyisi, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) the first female to be elected into the post since the inception of the university in 2002, was formerly a one-time Director of the university at the National Assembly (NASS) Study Centre where she had the opportunity of interacting with many…

  • Paris Club refund: Govs angry over N16.67b secret payment to Osun

    — 8th September 2018

    The Federal Government had in March, 2018 claimed that it had so far shared N1.9 trillion among states as support from the Paris Club refund. Ade Alade, Abuja State governors across party lines are presently fuming over an alleged secret payment of N16.67 billion, said to be the last tranche of Paris Club refund payment to…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share