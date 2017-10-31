No immunity for Babachir, Oke, says Garba Shehu

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu says President Muhammadu Buhari will not stop the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from its investigation against Babachir Lawal and Ayo Oke, who were relieved of their appointments.

Shehu, who stated on Monday in Abuja, said President Buhari had taken the necessary administrative action against the two officials.

President Buhari, had on Oct. 30, approved the appointment of Boss Mustapha as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and terminated the appointment of the suspended SGF, Babachir Lawal.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, also approved the termination of the appointment of the suspended Director-General National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ayo Oke.

The presidential aide said: “”The President has taken the administrative action. All other actions will be taken by relevant government agencies.

““The position of the President, therefore, is that investigative agencies, which have already commenced the investigation of the two officers removed from office, will go on with their work of investigation without any interference or hindrance.’’

According to Shehu, President Buhari is fully conversant with the provisions of the constitution and will not stop the investigation of anyone “because he has no such power under our laws, adding this is a decision of the Supreme Court.

“”The President under our laws can, through the Attorney General enter a nolle prosequi to stop an on-going trial. He may upon conviction, order a pardon.

“”Beyond these, the president cannot order investigation agencies to not investigate anyone and does not intend to do so in this, or any other circumstance.

”Based on his wish and desire for a strict observance of the law, the President expects the EFCC, ICPC and such agencies to proceed with ongoing investigations..

”When and where they have reasonable grounds to charge former or serving officers to court under our laws, they do not require the permission of the President to do so.’’(NAN)