The Sun News
Latest
31st October 2017 - No immunity for Babachir, Oke, says Garba Shehu
31st October 2017 - Bahrain won’t attend any summit unless Qatar ‘returns to its senses’
31st October 2017 - South-South leaders back Oyegun, condemn youths protest in Abuja
31st October 2017 - Ondo residents collect treated mosquito nets
31st October 2017 - APC Caucus passes vote of confidence on leaders
31st October 2017 - Ambode congratulates new UNILAG VC, Prof. Ogundipe
31st October 2017 - Electricity pricing: Senators to meet Fashola 
31st October 2017 - Banking&Finance: Exchange rates take centre stage at CIBN investiture
31st October 2017 - Banking&Finance: Credit to high risk sectors may weigh down banks –Chioke, Afrinvest boss
31st October 2017 - Banking&Finance : Top 10 sources of retirement income
Home / National / No immunity for Babachir, Oke, says Garba Shehu

No immunity for Babachir, Oke, says Garba Shehu

— 31st October 2017

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu says President Muhammadu Buhari will not stop the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from its investigation against Babachir Lawal and Ayo Oke, who were relieved of their appointments.

Shehu, who stated on Monday in Abuja, said President Buhari had taken the necessary administrative action against the two officials.

President Buhari, had on Oct. 30, approved the appointment of Boss Mustapha as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and terminated the appointment of the suspended SGF, Babachir Lawal.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, also approved the termination of the appointment of the suspended Director-General National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ayo Oke.

The presidential aide said: “”The President has taken the administrative action. All other actions will be taken by relevant government agencies.

““The position of the President, therefore, is that investigative agencies, which have already commenced the investigation of the two officers removed from office, will go on with their work of investigation without any interference or hindrance.’’

According to Shehu, President Buhari is fully conversant with the provisions of the constitution and will not stop the investigation of anyone “because he has no such power under our laws, adding this is a decision of the Supreme Court.

“”The President under our laws can, through the Attorney General enter a nolle prosequi to stop an on-going trial. He may upon conviction, order a pardon.

“”Beyond these, the president cannot order investigation agencies to not investigate anyone and does not intend to do so in this, or any other circumstance.

”Based on his wish and desire for a strict observance of the law, the President expects the EFCC, ICPC and such agencies to proceed with ongoing investigations..

”When and where they have reasonable grounds to charge former or serving officers to court under our laws, they do not require the permission of the President to do so.’’(NAN)

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

No immunity for Babachir, Oke, says Garba Shehu

— 31st October 2017

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu says President Muhammadu Buhari will not stop the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from its investigation against Babachir Lawal and Ayo Oke, who were relieved of their appointments. Shehu, who stated on Monday in Abuja, said President Buhari had taken the necessary administrative action against the two officials. President Buhari,…

  • South-South leaders back Oyegun, condemn youths protest in Abuja

    — 31st October 2017

      Prorminent leaders in the South-South geo-political zone on Tuesday urged the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun to remain steadfast in his fight for the enthronement of ideal democratic culture in Nigeria. They also lauded Oyegun for playing a pivotal role in the fight against corruption. Reacting to the…

  • Ondo residents collect treated mosquito nets

    — 31st October 2017

    The distribution of treated mosquito nets have commenced across the 18 local government council areas of Ondo State after the exercise was flagged off on Friday in Akure by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. The distribution exercise witnessed large turnout of residents at various distribution points in all the local government areas of the state. In Akure…

  • APC Caucus passes vote of confidence on leaders

    — 31st October 2017

    Chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday night, passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the party. Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State made this known at the end of a caucus of the party which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari. He said that the meeting also reinforced…

  • Ambode congratulates new UNILAG VC, Prof. Ogundipe

    — 31st October 2017

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Monday, congratulated Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe on his appointment as the new Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG). The University’s Governing Council at the end of its meeting of Friday, October 272017, approved the appointment of Prof. Ogundipe as the 12th Vice Chancellor of the UNILAG. The…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share