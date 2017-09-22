The Sun News
Latest
22nd September 2017 - No harm’ll befall Northerners in Igboland – Nwodo
22nd September 2017 - Foreign loans: Senate moves against ‘reckless spending’ state govts
22nd September 2017 - Gombe health workers join nationwide strike
22nd September 2017 - Op. RUWAN WUTA 1: NAF destroys more Boko-Haram terrorists camps
22nd September 2017 - Refrain from hate speeches – NUJ appeals to Nigerians
22nd September 2017 - NGO Bill: Stop the cheap lies, Jibril replies Odinkalu
22nd September 2017 - Anambra guber: PDP suspends Ubah
22nd September 2017 - Anambra guber: Obiano hasn’t achieved much -Obi
22nd September 2017 -  Anambra guber: Anambra’s low debt profile shows Obiano’s competence -APGA chieftain
22nd September 2017 - Lagos restricts movement on Ikorodu Road
Home / National / No harm’ll befall Northerners in Igboland – Nwodo

No harm’ll befall Northerners in Igboland – Nwodo

— 22nd September 2017

From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo, on Thursday,  in Kano State, assured the people of the North that no harm would befall any Northerner resident in the East and in any part of Igboland.

President General of the Igbo socio-cultural organization, Chief John Nnia  Nwodo, gave the assurance during a courtesy call on the acting Governor of the state, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar.

He was accompanied on the visit by the leaders of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, including a delegation of Igbo leadership in Kano, Jigawa, Niger and Katsina states.

According to him, “We have the assurance of the governors of our respective states that no harm would come to any Northerner resident in the East”

“As President General of Ohaneze, I borrow a piece from the Sultan of Sokoto. He said that any Northerner who desired to kill an Igbo man should first kill the Sultan. And I say to my people today that any Igbo man who desires to kill a Northerner should first kill John Nwodo” he added.

Saying that no nation survives a second civil war, he noted that, “Our country must develop a capacity to resolve our difference by dialogue ‘

He expressed delight that President Mohammed Buhari was back and recovered  while hoping that at some time in the future he would find time to sit with the Igbo leadership to address some of the concerns that had been raised.

He also appreciated the strength of the diversity of Nigeria , saying that, ““Our country enjoys enormous potential for its population, it size and its capacity to bring together people of different cultures and backgrounds, different religions in one political entity”

He assured that he was going to hold a meeting with the Igbo community in the state to entreat to be law abiding and to respect the laws of Kano State

“I am sure that your people in the South East had been spoken to by the governors from the North who visited them only recently” he stated.

He disclosed that he was going to hold a meeting with the Igbo community in the state to entreat to be law abiding and to respect the laws of Kano State

“I am sure that your people in the South -East has been spoken to by the governors from the North who visited them only recently” he stated.

He regretted that sometime when we had problems, “we forget the sweet part of our history and the things that bind us together” while charging Nigerians to live in peace and love of one another

The ag. governor Abubakar, in his remarks, said that the government and the Igbo community in the state had enjoying cordial relationship while noting that their government had always been proactive in dousing tension in the state.

He described the Igbo people as ‘peace-loving’ and said that Kano people had accepted the Igbo people as part of them. He stated that even in trade and commerce, the people of Kano had not taken over the businesses which the Igbo people had dominated for so long , saying this was indicative of the level of acceptance that existed between the two communities.

“There would always be concerns and agitations, there would always be agitations but we must find a peaceful way of resolving the challenges in a peaceful manner: he stated.

“Our diversity is a blessing” he added, saying that great nations in the world tapped their diversities to achieve positive outcomes,.

 

 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

No harm’ll befall Northerners in Igboland – Nwodo

— 22nd September 2017

From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano The leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo, on Thursday,  in Kano State, assured the people of the North that no harm would befall any Northerner resident in the East and in any part of Igboland. President General of the Igbo socio-cultural organization, Chief John Nnia  Nwodo, gave the assurance during a courtesy call…

  • Foreign loans: Senate moves against ‘reckless spending’ state govts

    — 22nd September 2017

    From: FRED ITUA, Abuja The Senate, on Thursday, set machinery in motion for ensuring proper utilisation of the loans collected by respective state governors. The upper chamber’s move was sequel to the series of complaints from Nigerians across the 36 states of the federation on non utilisation of foreign loans collected by their respective state…

  • Gombe health workers join nationwide strike

    — 22nd September 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe Health workers at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, have joined their colleagues on indefinite strike action to press home their demands. The workers, under the umbrella of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), made known their intention in a statement issued by the branch Publicity Secretary, Bello Idris, on Thursday. In…

  • Op. RUWAN WUTA 1: NAF destroys more Boko-Haram terrorists camps

    — 22nd September 2017

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says it has destroyed several boko haram terrorists camps in Borno State at its just concluded “Operation RUWAN WUTA l”. The exercise aimed at raining significant fire on the terrorists’ hideouts and degrade their ability to operate freely, led to the destruction of the terrorists hideouts…

  • Refrain from hate speeches – NUJ appeals to Nigerians

    — 22nd September 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State council, has appealed to Nigerians to refrain from engaging in hate speeches so as to douse tension and promote mutual co-existence among various ethnic groups in the country. This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the congress meeting of…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share