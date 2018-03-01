No going back on NWFL Champions Shield trophy, John vows

It is the season’s opener, as well as a novel championship for the womenfolk. The Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL) Charity Shield has added a new dimension to the fight for superiority in female football and the gladiators are ready to give it their all.

In action on Sunday will be NWFL Super Four champions, Nasarawa Amazons and winners of the Aiteo Cup, Rivers Angels. These clubs proved in the 2017 season that they are the best in the land and now, the time has come to know the first among equals.

Rivers Angels captain and goalkeeper, Charity John does not look further than her club, which she insists has all it takes to win the podium prize at the end of the day in Lagos.

The match will hold at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

John said her side has pushed behind it the defeat to the Lafia landladies at last year’s NWPL Super Four Championship in Benin City, adding that this would be the beginning of a successful campaign in 2018.

“Last year and its events are now history as we are doing a lot in the off season to regain our composure and strength to go ahead to dominate the domestic scene as previously.”

“Equally history is the forgetful NWPL Super 4 championship loss to opponents, Nasarawa Amazons in Benin City.

“I know for certain that the NWFL Champions Shield clash against Nasarawa Amazons will not be easy for obvious reasons.

“First, teams are in off season so it’s difficult to accurately assess the strengths and weaknesses of each team. However, come Sunday, the 90 minutes football action will surely separate the boys from the men.

“We have engaged ourselves in several pre-season test matches to perfect and strengthen our team. Today (Tuesday) we are playing neighbours and top-flights, Abia Angels in a pre-season clash in Port Harcourt as a dress rehearsal for the clash against Nasarawa Amazon on Sunday in Lagos.

“We want to pick the trophy, the first in the year and make a statement with it on our intention for the entire season.

“Our mission in Lagos is not to admire the beauty of the city but to unsettle Nasarawa Amazons to claim our first trophy of the year,” said John.

The Port Harcourt side is expected in Lagos on Friday with its contingent, which is billed to attend the NWFL