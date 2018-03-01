The Sun News
Latest
1st March 2018 - No going back on NWFL Champions Shield trophy, John vows
1st March 2018 - Ambode commissions Coca-Cola ultra-modern sports centre
1st March 2018 - Falcons defender, Onome Ebi, joins the China train
1st March 2018 - Wilder: I’m Anthony Joshua’s biggest threat
1st March 2018 - Street kids go to school
1st March 2018 - Deeper Life Church’s new projects excite Gbagada community
1st March 2018 - Mobile hospital gives free medical care to 1.5m indigents in Osun
1st March 2018 - Alimosho group berates extortion, threatens to petition EFCC
1st March 2018 - Micro-finance firm denies being ‘wonder bank’
1st March 2018 - Daily Times unending crisis
Home / Sports / No going back on NWFL Champions Shield trophy, John vows

No going back on NWFL Champions Shield trophy, John vows

— 1st March 2018

It is the season’s opener, as well as a novel championship for the womenfolk. The Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL) Charity Shield has added a new dimension to the fight for superiority in female football and the gladiators are ready to give it their all.
In action on Sunday will be NWFL Super Four champions, Nasarawa Amazons and winners of the Aiteo Cup, Rivers Angels. These clubs proved in the 2017 season that they are the best in the land and now, the time has come to know the first among equals.
Rivers Angels captain and goalkeeper, Charity John does not look further than her club, which she insists has all it takes to win the podium prize at the end of the day in Lagos.
The match will hold at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.
John said her side has pushed behind it the defeat to the Lafia landladies at last year’s NWPL Super Four Championship in Benin City, adding that this would be the beginning of a successful campaign in 2018.
“Last year and its events are now history as we are doing a lot in the off season to regain our composure and strength to go ahead to dominate the domestic scene as previously.”
“Equally history is the forgetful NWPL Super 4 championship loss to opponents, Nasarawa Amazons in Benin City.
“I know for certain that the NWFL Champions Shield clash against Nasarawa Amazons will not be easy for obvious reasons.
“First, teams are in off season so it’s difficult to accurately assess the strengths and weaknesses of each team. However, come Sunday, the 90 minutes football action will surely separate the boys from the men.
“We have engaged ourselves in several pre-season test matches to perfect and strengthen our team. Today (Tuesday) we are playing neighbours and top-flights, Abia Angels in a pre-season clash in Port Harcourt as a dress rehearsal for the clash against Nasarawa Amazon on Sunday in Lagos.
“We want to pick the trophy, the first in the year and make a statement with it on our intention for the entire season.
“Our mission in Lagos is not to admire the beauty of the city but to unsettle Nasarawa Amazons to claim our first trophy of the year,” said John.
The Port Harcourt side is expected in Lagos on Friday with its contingent, which is billed to attend the NWFL

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Your pneumonia not caused by cold weather

— 1st March 2018

Experts explain what you may not know about this respiratory infection Ogechukwu Agwu Pneumonia, a respiratory infection that inflames the air sac, affects the lungs. Indeed, both lungs could be affected, depending on the severity. The infections could be bacterial, viral or fungal. To say the lease, it is a deadly disease, especially for children…

  • Adopt more proactive measures against cancer, expert urges govts

    — 1st March 2018

    A health expert, Prof. Cyril Ige, has called on the three tiers of government in Nigeria to be more proactive in the fight against cancer. Ige made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos during a three-day prostate cancer screening organised by El-Lab Medical Diagnostic and Research Laboratory…

  • Trouble for Nigeria as US nears world’s biggest oil producer

    — 1st March 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu with agency report The United States  will overtake Russia as the world’s biggest oil producer, if not this year, but by 2019 at the latest, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has decleared. This was even as US oil imports dropped to its lowest level since 2001. IEA Executive Director, Fatih Birol, said this…

  • Customs raids Lekki car mart, seizes 17 vehicles worth NIbn

    — 1st March 2018

    Isaac Anumihe About 18 assorted cars including one Rolls Royce, one Chryler, one Audi Q7, one Land Rover HSE and one Toyota Venza worth N1,035,232,046.13 have been confiscated by the Customs Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja, in a Lekki car mart. Other exotic cars are one Ford Taurus, one  Honda Cross tour, four Mercedes…

  • Terrorism: CBN warns Nigerians against virtual currencies

    — 1st March 2018

    The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again cautioned Nigerians to be wary of investments in cryptocurrency, stressing that virtual currencies are not legal tender in Nigeria. A press release issued by the bank on Wednesday, reiterated that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ripples, Monero, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Onecoin, among others and Exchanges such as NairaEx were…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share