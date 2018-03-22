The Sun News
Home / National / No going back on nationwide strike, health workers threaten

No going back on nationwide strike, health workers threaten

— 22nd March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

National President of Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals, Dr. Ogbonna Chimela, has declared that nothing would stop the Union from embarking on nationwide industrial disharmony on the expiration of its 30 days ultimatum, if Federal Government failed to implement their demands.

He explained that the Union had issued a 30 working day ultimatum to Federal Government with effect from March 5 to 17 April, 2018 with a view for government to implement the 2009 and September 30, 2017 agreements entered with them.

Dr. Chimela, who double as the National Vice Chairman of Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) said this during a courtesy call on Chief Medical Director of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Prof. Edmund Banwat, during their visits to North Central geopolitical zone to sensitized members on the looming strike.

“We have tried to see President Muhammadu Buhari to explain to him the injustice and discrimination that has been meted on us but we have not been given the opportunity. We have also issued the Federal Government an ultimatum of 30 working days with effect form 5 Match, to 17 April, 2018 to enable them implement the agreement entered with us or nothing will stop us from embarking on a nationwide strike.

“Government has failed to address the issue of  upward adjustment of CONHESS Scale, Special allowance, same scale promotion, internship, employment of additional health Professionals and upward review of retirement age from 60-65 years among other issues.

“The only last resort we have is to embark on nationwide strike which states and Local Government health workers will join. We know that many people will die that is why we are making our case known today so that the blood of those who will die during the strike will not be on our heads but on Federal Government that has refused to implement the agreement.”

Chimela stressed that the union had issued 21 day ultimatum and it has issued 30 working day memoranda because  several lives would be wasted if they hurriedly  embarked on industrial strike and vowed that they will have no alternative to strike if Federal Government turn a blind eye to their demands.

“There is discrimination, nepotism and favouritism going on in the health sector in Nigeria because the Federal Government has implemented the demands of Medical Doctors while they have neglected us.” He stated.

Chief Medical Director of JUTH,  Prof. Edmund Banwat, appealed to the health workers not to see industrial strike as their last resort but embrace dialogue in pursuing their demands especially now that the country has a listening President.

“Unionism in the health sector should not be equated with unionism in other sectors because lives are involved. I appealed to you to continue to engaged the Federal Government through dialogue, particular now that we have a listening President.”

