No going back on Imo guber – Madumere

Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has opened up on his political travails, insisting no amount of persecution and blackmail can stop him from contesting the governorship of Imo State.
Madumere made the assertion while addressing a cross-section of Imolites, during an occasion in Owerri, Imo State.
The deputy governor used the forum to commend the people of the state for coming out en-masse in his defence, despite barrage of intimidation and molestation coming from government agents.
He also used the forum to commend Nigerians for speaking out, saying he is proud to be a Nigerian, following the patriotic efforts of Imolites and Nigerians at large to call evil by its name.
The deputy governor recalled efforts of illustrious sons of Imo State and Nigerians at large, who condemned the ill-fated onslaught against him.
“I am proud to be an Imolite. For the first time, we tore down the wall of our political leanings to call evil by its name. I commend the patriotic spirit of Mbaise lawmakers, Mike Iheanetu, Bruno Ukoha and Ichie Ken Agbim, who rejected huge sums of money to say no to evil plot against an innocent person. I commend the lawmakers from my Mbaitoli-Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Ifeanyi Nnataronye and Uche Oguike, for choosing to bear the pain of being suspended for showing solidarity, knowing I had done nothing wrong. I must say I am most proud of our brother lawmakers from Oru East and Oru West local government areas, Nkenna Nzeruo and Donatus Onuigwe who are also suffering today for rejecting their bribe, saying no to blood oath taking and for refusing to join in the impunity.”
Madumere went further to appreciate other notable Nigerians, who also spoke against the unfortunate incident of ill-fated actions of Imo State House of Assembly. I hail Chief Ikedi Ohakim, former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, former deputy speaker, House of Representatives, National Assembly, Chief Femi Falana (SAN), Senator Victor Umeh, among many others.
The number two citizen of the state reiterated his resolve to continue to stand for justice, equity and fair play, insisting that keeping quiet in times of injustice for temporary comfort is like piling up the devastation of unquantifiable measure of evil. He urged the good people of conscience never to stop fighting for a just cause, since Imo State does not belong to one man and family.
“Rise up and fight for your right. Do not allow anyone to usurp your freedom of expression, association and freedom to aspire to be whatever you wish to be. We must fight for equity, fair play and justice. It is only when we have these ingredients in our society, that we can make the needed progress,” he said.
