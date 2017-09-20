No going back on airports concession – FG

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has said there was no going back on the concession of Nigeria airports starting with the big four of Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt.

It reiterated that it could no longer sustain the funding of the 22 airports across the country, thus they would be concessioned, assuring that the process would be transparently done with the workers fully involved in the process.

Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, stated this while reacting to the resistance by Workers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) under the aegis of the Air Transport Service Senior Staff Association (ATSSSAN) and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) to the plans by government to concession the Lagos and Abuja Airports.

A fortnight ago, the Federal Government gave approval for the concession of the nation’s four major airports, starting with the Lagos and Abuja Airport.

The minister said the Murtala Mohammed Airport for instance was original built to handle 200,000 travelers per annum but today its serving eight million per annum, stressing that the government does not have the resources to upgrade the facilities to handle the increased volume of travelers.

