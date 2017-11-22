No ‘foreigner’ will emerge governor under my watch, Amosun vows

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, on Wednesday, declared that no ‘foreigner’ would be allowed to emerge as governor of the state under his watch.

The governor said though any bonafide indigene but not based in the state, could be considered for the number one position, he vowed that he would use resources at his disposal to thwart any efforts to hijack the state by outsiders.

Gover Amosun, who noted that Ogun State had been held under siege by a ‘foreigner’ who served as a governor, urged the indigenes of the state to work against anyone whose origin cannot be ascertained, to hijack the state.

The governor spoke at a meeting with members of Ogun West Elders Council and Yewa Think-Tank, held at the Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

According to Amosun, it is insulting for persons he described as ‘Atohunrinwa’ to emerge as governor, when there are capable and competent true indigenes of the state stressing his desire to hand over to a true Ogun West person.

The governor mentioned aspirants such as Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu and Rotimi Paseda as true indigenes of the state whose roots can be ascertained and eligible to contest if it were their turn.

“My decision to support Ogun West to produce the next governor is a covenant between me and my God. If 1,100 aspirants spring from Ogun West, it is their turn. But I won’t allow any ‘Atohunrinwa’ to emerge as governor under my watch.

“I have witnessed at close range, the havoc wrecked by a ‘foreigner’ who served as a governor in this state, therefore, I will use all resources at my disposal to prevent that from happening.

“It is even insulting to have a non-indigene at the helm of affairs in our state when there are competent and capable true sons and daughters of Ogun State. GNI is a son of the soil, Adebutu, we all know him, even Paseda. For Jimi Lawal, he is ‘tokeoyabo’ (notherner) and Senator Olorunnibe Mamora, has even played everything in politics in Lagos, so they should give chance to the real Ogun State based aspirants.

“I am even sure that the ‘foreigner’ will not come eventually because when they come, Ogun will be too hot for them. In my mind, I know my choice, but I want to assure you that, that person will surely be one of your true sons”. Amosun stated.

He, however, urged Ogun West elders to court, lobby and consult with their colleagues in Ogun East and Central in order to make the project a success.

“Ogun East and Ogun Central are not your enemies. You have to lobby them, consult with them and court them, so that this project will be successful. Like I have said before, Ogun East can aspire too, it is their right. For Ogun Central, I will campaign against any candidate from the place, but my heart is with Ogun West”. The governor submitted.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Muhammed Olagbaye, said the Yewa-Awori people believed in the governor assuring all efforts will be made to consult and dialogue with the two other senatorial districts on the Ogun West for governor project.