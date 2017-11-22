The Sun News
Latest
22nd November 2017 - No ‘foreigner’ will emerge governor under my watch, Amosun vows
22nd November 2017 - Nigeria now investor-friendly, Dogara tells Italian businessmen
22nd November 2017 - EFCC’s planned arrest: Ekpeyong keeps mum
22nd November 2017 - IBB commends Wike for working to rebuild PDP
22nd November 2017 - We’re not distracted by 2019 – FG
22nd November 2017 - Oyo police parade 3 Muslim clerics with human parts
22nd November 2017 - Tension in Osun as pensioners protest non-payment of gratuities, pension arrears
22nd November 2017 - Gridlock: Lagos moves against tankers, articulated vehicles along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
22nd November 2017 - PDP chair: Bode George woos Delta delegates
22nd November 2017 - Wike tasks African beauty queens on good conduct
Home / National / No ‘foreigner’ will emerge governor under my watch, Amosun vows

No ‘foreigner’ will emerge governor under my watch, Amosun vows

— 22nd November 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, on Wednesday, declared that no ‘foreigner’ would be allowed to emerge as governor of the state under his watch.

The governor said though any bonafide indigene but not based in the state, could be considered for the number one position, he vowed that he would use resources at his disposal to thwart any efforts to hijack the state by outsiders.

Gover Amosun, who noted that Ogun State had been held under siege by a ‘foreigner’ who served as a governor, urged the indigenes of the state to work against anyone whose origin cannot be ascertained, to hijack the state.

The governor spoke at a meeting with members of Ogun West Elders Council and Yewa Think-Tank, held at the Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

According to Amosun, it is insulting for persons he described as ‘Atohunrinwa’ to emerge as governor, when there are capable and competent true indigenes of the state stressing his desire to hand over to a true Ogun West person.

The governor mentioned aspirants such as Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu and Rotimi Paseda as true indigenes of the state whose roots can be ascertained and eligible to contest if it were their turn.

“My decision to support Ogun West to produce the next governor is a covenant between me and my God. If 1,100 aspirants spring from Ogun West, it is their turn. But I won’t allow any ‘Atohunrinwa’ to emerge as governor under my watch.

“I have witnessed at close range, the havoc wrecked by a ‘foreigner’ who served as a governor in this state, therefore, I will use all resources at my disposal to prevent that from happening.

“It is even insulting to have a non-indigene at the helm of affairs in our state when there are competent and capable true sons and daughters of Ogun State. GNI is a son of the soil, Adebutu, we all know him, even Paseda. For Jimi Lawal, he is ‘tokeoyabo’ (notherner) and Senator Olorunnibe Mamora, has even played everything in politics in Lagos, so they should give chance to the real Ogun State based aspirants.

“I am even sure that the ‘foreigner’ will not come eventually because when they come, Ogun will be too hot for them. In my mind, I know my choice, but I want to assure you that, that person will surely be one of your true sons”. Amosun stated.

He, however, urged Ogun West elders to court, lobby and consult with their colleagues in Ogun East and Central in order to make the project a success.

“Ogun East and Ogun Central are not your enemies. You have to lobby them, consult with them and court them, so that this project will be successful. Like I have said before, Ogun East can aspire too, it is their right. For Ogun Central, I will campaign against any candidate from the place, but my heart is with Ogun West”. The governor submitted.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Muhammed Olagbaye, said the Yewa-Awori people believed in the governor assuring all efforts will be made to consult and dialogue with the two other senatorial districts on the Ogun West for governor project.

 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

No ‘foreigner’ will emerge governor under my watch, Amosun vows

— 22nd November 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, on Wednesday, declared that no ‘foreigner’ would be allowed to emerge as governor of the state under his watch. The governor said though any bonafide indigene but not based in the state, could be considered for the number one position, he vowed that he would…

  • Nigeria now investor-friendly, Dogara tells Italian businessmen

    — 22nd November 2017

    From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has called on interested Italian investors to take advantage of the ongoing reforms by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to invest in Nigeria. According to a statement issued by Dogara’s Special Adviser on Media, Turaki Hassan, the Speaker made the call in Rome, Italy…

  • EFCC’s planned arrest: Ekpeyong keeps mum

    — 22nd November 2017

    ….Says, ‘Let my office speak for me’ From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja Immediate past Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Ita Ekpeyong, has said that the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) was in a better position to speak on his aborted arrest by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission…

  • IBB commends Wike for working to rebuild PDP

    — 22nd November 2017

    Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has praised Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his outstanding efforts towards promoting vibrant politics in Nigeria. Speaking, on Wednesday, when Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike led some leaders of Rivers State to visit him at his Hilltop Residence in Minna, former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, commended…

  • We’re not distracted by 2019 – FG

    — 22nd November 2017

    …Says Obiano’s win, sign of APC ‘s disposition to fair contest From: Ismail Omipidan Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that the Federal Government, under President Muhammadu Buhari, was in no way distracted by the politics of 2019. Instead, Mohammed said the 2019was putting pressure on the Federal Government to do…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share