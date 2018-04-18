‘No drainpipe project under Obaseki’

Special Adviser to Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, has said the administration does not have any project that drains the resources of the state.

Instead, he said, Obaseki has added value to the state’s several investments, including the Edo Fertiliser and Chemical plant, which has been producing fertiliser for Edo farmers; the development of the Benin Industrial Park and the Gelegele Seaport, for which soil test has been concluded, with other preliminary activities ongoing.

He also mentioned the training of Edo teachers (which was over-subscribed) for the about 300 technology-driven primary school classrooms being designed for the state, the several completed and ongoing road projects, as well as the reconstruction of Benin Science and Technical College.

“As a responsible government, it is our duty to keep Edo people abreast of developments in the state. It, however, becomes ridiculous to continue to respond to cheap lies from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Every item mentioned in the recent address of the media by the Edo PDP, is completely false and has no foundation whatsoever in truth. The Obaseki administration is moving so smoothly and delivering all the promises it made to the people. The smooth sail causes the PDP a great deal of unease, discomfiture and discomposure and, instead of joinin the moving train, they seem resolute about disrupting the process of progress by fabricating lies.

“Psychologists often say people do not see the world as it is, instead, they see the world as they are. This is exactly the case with Edo PDP. They know themselves to be untrustworthy with heavy baggage of graft, so, they believe everyone else must be like them. We know Edo people are too sophisticated to be deceived by these feeble lies,” he said,