“No darling, don’t scowl at me, I didn’t get you high last night”

I loved the bikini; though a little revealing but it came with a lovely, kimono style flowery caftan that matched the bikini, it had a free bohemian look that appealed to my wild side but had an understated elegance.

The team lavished style and comfort in this room with a chaise lounge; dressing table and free standing mirror were all chosen for a relaxed bedroom experience. It is truly a lovely room. I looked at the bed longing, only the thought of Bola and her married lover rolling under the sheet kept me from snuggling in. I stifled a yawn as I opened the shopping bag with my name boldly written on top.

“There you are, the games are just about to begin,” Jasmine said handing me a drink that tasted fruity but I couldn’t guess what was in it.

After a few sips, I started feeling light headed, what is in this drink I mused even as I sipped more of it. I hope Zara or Jasmine have not spiked my drink I muttered to myself fuzzily. I have a hazy recollection of that night. I recollect vaguely doing a sexy, raunchy dance with one of the male strippers and there was a ‘truth or dare’ game and Zara dared me to do a pole dance in front of all. Since I was high, that was not a problem. “I told you it was too much but you did not listen,” I heard Jasmine say. “At least it helped her relax, you were the one who said she needed to re-ax, haba stop worrying.

She will be ok,” I heard Zara say as I drifted into blissful oblivion. There is going to be some reckoning when I wake up I reasoned from my fuzzy brain. Thank God it’s Saturday, I held my head grimacing in pain as I opened my eyes and rays of sunlight slewed into the guest room I was in from the open curtains. I had the grandfather of all headaches and that put me in a bad mood. “Wake up sunshine, here is a drink to make you feel better.