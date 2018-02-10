No constitutional powers to create cattle colonies – Buhari

Fred Itua, Abuja
As armed herdsmen continue to leave their deadly mark in many parts of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that under the Land Use Act of 1978 he lacks the constitutional power to create proposed cattle colonies to resolve the conflicts.
Buhari made the declaration yesterday, while speaking at the South-South Zonal meeting of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG) in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
President Buhari whose speech was read by his Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, said provisions of the Land Use Act gave powers to state governors and local government chairmen to control lands in their domain.
He said:
“When Nigeria was one region or state, before Nigeria was formed as a country, we had cattle routes running from Chad, Niger and others down to the Atlantic. When Nigeria became four regions, we had cattle routes in each of the regions.
“When Nigeria created states, each of the states made laws to regulate rearing of animals. In 1978, under Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as head of state, March 28, I think I am correct, the Land Use Act was made. Under the Land Use Act, the President of Nigeria has power to control lands in Abuja only.
“Under the Land Use Act, each state governor, under Section 2 of the Land Use Act, land in urban areas of each of the state of the Federation shall be vested on the governor. Now, subsection 1(2b) says land in the rural areas shall be vested on the local government chairman of that area.”
The President stated that the commitment of his administration to laying the foundations informed its actions in tackling theft, diversion and misappropriation of public funds, but steadily diversifying the economy for sustained growth and tackling the myriads of security challenges bedevilling the land.
He said:
“As a government, we are committed to laying the foundations upon which an equitable and progressive society can be built, in which all citizens can look forward to the opportunities for realising their full potentials without let or hindrance.
“This informed our actions in tackling theft, diversion and misappropriation of public funds, gradually but steadily diversifying the economy for sustained growth and tackling the myriads of security challenges bedevilling the land.
“While it is still work in progress, we are confident that the amount of work done in the first 32 months of this administration points to a new solid foundation for building the Nigeria of our dreams.
“Not only did we ease out of an inevitable recession in record time, our revenue profile, our foreign reserves and foreign investments are all on the rise again; and we have paid mobilized contractors back to project sites across the country, including the South-South Zone.”
Buhari Is Dead!!! Any illiterate tout parading himself as Buhari in this territory of the natives is fraudulent criminal tout of fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- such fraudulent criminal tout parading himself as Buhari in this territory of the natives must be Annihilated in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. The fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead- it is Yugoslavia of Africa, so do all its institutions are dead which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives. Fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives is over which must be erased with the Sword in this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. No fulani will exist in this territory of the natives, no fulani cow will exist in this territory of the natives. Fulani criminal terrorists got into this territory of the natives with the Sword and must be erased in this territory of the natives with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. God Is With Us!!!
The enemy are using their terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. to attack natives of this territory of the natives in their futility attempt to keep fulani Political Control over this territory of the natives. Only the Sword will decide- between natives of this territory of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics and fulani criminal terrorists under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. God Is With Us!!!
Any natives of this territory of the natives who do not stand for the natives of this territory of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives, stand between two Swords- to go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!