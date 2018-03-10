The Sun News
Latest
10th March 2018 - No confidence vote: I may not honour Reps invitation again – Fayemi
10th March 2018 - Jamb commences 2018 Utme
10th March 2018 - Battle for the soul of APC: Oyegun digs fresh joker for Tinubu
10th March 2018 - Wike faults security agencies’ method of destroying illegal refineries
10th March 2018 - Oba of Benin curses human traffickers, cultists in Edo
10th March 2018 - Babatunde oluwaseun 08130395223
10th March 2018 - EPL: Klopp banks on Salah to stop Man Utd
10th March 2018 - FG cuts down rice importation to boost agric – Buhari
10th March 2018 - CBN supports retail SMIS with $335m
10th March 2018 - Ikpeba: Wenger not Arsenal’s problem
Home / Cover / National / No confidence vote: I may not honour Reps invitation again – Fayemi

No confidence vote: I may not honour Reps invitation again – Fayemi

— 10th March 2018

Iheanacho Nwosu and Magnus Eze, Abuja

The rift between the House of Representatives and the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development took a new dimension yesterday, as the Minister, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said he may not honour invitation by the lower chamber again, on Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) in Kogi State.
He particularly described the no confidence vote passed on him and the Minister of State, Hon. Bawa Bwari, as unbecoming, unwarranted and unfounded. Fayemi stated this at a press conference in his office to clarify issues regarding the House move against him.
The House of Representatives recently passed a no confidence vote on the two ministers, following their inability to address the lawmakers on the state of affairs in the steel sector, especially on Ajaokuta Steel.
Speaker Yakubu Dogara during the plenary had explained that the minister only wrote to them two days to the programme to say that he would not honour their invitation because of other official duties.
But explaining his own side of the story, Fayemi said he was shocked that the House could take such step, even when he had been cooperating with them on the issue of Ajaokuta Steel Company and his ministry, generally. He enumerated up to four times that he had to appear before different committees including, the Ethics and Privileges and Privatisation Committees.
“Now that the House has said it has no confidence in me and officials of the ministry; I may not honour summon or invitation by the House on the matter,” he stated.
On whether by this, it could be taken that communication had irretrievably broken down between him and the House; he said no, explaining that the lawmakers were yet to formally communicate the ministry on the said vote of no confidence.
He said: “We haven’t even been communicated what the whole thing is all about, except what we saw or read in the media. But when they communicate us officially, we will know how to respond.”
The minister said there was no need for brickbats between them, pointing out that whatever actions taken by either side was in the interest of the nation.
Giving details of going on in Ajaokuta Steel, Fayemi disclosed that the technical audit report on the steel company will be ready in six weeks.
According to him, the report will determine next step to be taken regarding the concessioning of the company, as it will be used for technical bids.
The former Ekiti governor emphasised that while the ministry was doing its best to revamp the nation’s comatose steel sector, he would not allow his reputation to be dragged to the mud.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

No confidence vote: I may not honour Reps invitation again – Fayemi

— 10th March 2018

Iheanacho Nwosu and Magnus Eze, Abuja The rift between the House of Representatives and the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development took a new dimension yesterday, as the Minister, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said he may not honour invitation by the lower chamber again, on Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) in Kogi State. He particularly described…

  • Jamb commences 2018 Utme

    — 10th March 2018

    ■ Candidates complain of poor internet services LAIDE RAHEEM, Abeokuta, OLUSEYE OJO, Ibadan BAMIGBOLA GBOLAGUNTE, Akure and JET STANLEY MADU, Lagos The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) commenced nationwide yesterday amid complaints of epileptic internet facilities by the candidates. A total of 1.6 million candidates, inclusive of 367 visually-impaired candidates, are participating in the exam…

  • Battle for the soul of APC: Oyegun digs fresh joker for Tinubu

    — 10th March 2018

    ADE ALADE, ABUJA Ahead of the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, scheduled for this month, a fierce battle for the control of the soul of the ruling party has ensued between its National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Working Committee, NWC, led by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun….

  • Wike faults security agencies’ method of destroying illegal refineries

    — 10th March 2018

    TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Rivers State governor, Nyesom  Wike, has declared that the soot damaging  the state’s environment is mainly caused by security agencies destroying  illegal refineries. Governor Wike stated that the  State Government has formally approached  the Federal Government to help resolve the  challenge, without any assistance. Speaking yesterday, during a special appearance on…

  • Oba of Benin curses human traffickers, cultists in Edo

    — 10th March 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, yesterday, placed curses on those aiding and abetting human trafficking in the state. He also cursed native doctors who subject victims to oaths of secrecy, violators of the order banning Community Development Associations and others whose business is to initiate the sons and daughters of…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share