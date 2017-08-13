No church attack in Onitsha
The Government of Anambra State wishes to state that there is no truth whatsoever in the story that a church in Onitsha was attacked Sunday.
This was announced in a statement by Mr. Chuks Iloegbunam.
What happened was an attack by hoodlums disguised as masquerades who tried to snatch the personal belongings of pedestrians on Oguta Road.
In the event a policeman on foot patrol was killed while two others were injured.
The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Princes Nkem Nwode confirmed this to be true. The Assemblies of God Church on Oguta Road was not at all affected. It conducted its Sunday service peacefully.
The Government of Anambra State urges its peace-living people to continue to go about their lawful businesses and interests as there is absolutely no cause for alarm.
There is no doubt that purveyors of false stories intended to disrupt the peace and tranquillity of Anambra State will fail woefully, as Governor Willie Obiano and his able team are on top of the situation.
The same Anambra government hid or involved in the massacre of IPOB members- an issue that has not been resolved as far as Republic Of Biafra is concerned. If the said Anambra government do not stand now for existence securities and freedom of Igbos of Biafra of the five south east states, and the battle against the enemy- their barracks and thugs in uniform etc., the said Anambra government must vacate Biafraland before October 1st 2017. God Is With Us!!!
There is no longer a place in Biafraland of the five south east states for any who do not stand for existence securities and freedom of Igbos of Republic Of Biafra, and there is no longer a place for any who accommodate Biafran enemy in Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. Biafran enemy- poor northern bandits in the name of Nigeria, barracks and thugs in uniform etc. whom are attacking Biafra, are Biafran strike point number one now- the battle has begun. God Is With Us!!!