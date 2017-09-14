The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2017 - BREAKING: Soldiers invade Nnamdi Kanu’s family house, kill 18
14th September 2017 - No cause for panic, Katsina tells non-indigenes.
14th September 2017 - Python Dance: Why ADF seeks court order against Buhari
14th September 2017 - Crude won’t be an income resource in 10 years – Kachikwu
14th September 2017 - BREAKING: Python Dance: ADF sues Buhari, Army, seeks withdrawal of soldiers
14th September 2017 - IPOB: Senior lawyer condemns dehumanising treatment of Biafra agitators by Military
14th September 2017 - Nigeria defeats Cameroon basketball team 106-91
14th September 2017 - France 2018 Qualifiers: Know the rules, avoid over-confidence, ex-referee cautions Falconets
14th September 2017 - Naira depreciates against dollar
14th September 2017 - Army to deal with soldiers maltreating IPOB members
Home / Cover / National / No cause for panic, Katsina tells non-indigenes.

No cause for panic, Katsina tells non-indigenes.

— 14th September 2017

 

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has called on non-indigenes in the state to focus on their legitimate endeavours, assuring them that they have no cause to fear for their safety.
The governor, who spoke in reaction to the heightened tension between the Nigerian military and the IPOB in the South Eastern part of the country,  said Katsina State is safe for every resident regardless of their relgious, ethnic and regional background.
“Let me once again call on and reassure our fellow Nigerians from outside Katsina, but chose to live among us in pursuit of their livelihood, to go about their lawful activities with hope and confidence in the belief of our ability and willingness to give adequate protection to everybody without prejudice to any group.
“We will lead in accordance with the oath of office we swore to uphold, which is “to treat all manner of people without fear or ill will. This national covenant is in rhyme with our age-long slogan of “Katsina is Home of Heritage and Hospitality”.
“We state without fear of contradiction that Katsina is the most peaceful state in Nigeria, where differences of background are non issues as far as the indigenes are concerned. It is in our religion and culture to treat our guests with no less decorum and hospitality as we would ourselves. Accordingly, we will not fold our arms and allow anybody or group to breach the peaceful ambience Katsina State is famed for.
The statement was signed by his media aide.

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Ikenna Emewu

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 14th September 2017 at 8:41 pm
    Reply

    Any Biafran who do not vacate northern nigeria now, is at his or her own risk. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: Soldiers invade Nnamdi Kanu’s family house, kill 18

— 14th September 2017

RANSACKED AND DESECRATED HIS FATHER’S PALACE. From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia. Soldiers , in operation Python Dance II, this evening invaded the family House of  the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, at Afaraukwu, Umuahia, ransacked every part of the house and desecrated the palace of his father, the traditional ruler. They…

  • No cause for panic, Katsina tells non-indigenes.

    — 14th September 2017

      Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has called on non-indigenes in the state to focus on their legitimate endeavours, assuring them that they have no cause to fear for their safety. The governor, who spoke in reaction to the heightened tension between the Nigerian military and the IPOB in the South Eastern part of…

  • Python Dance: Why ADF seeks court order against Buhari

    — 14th September 2017

      By Ikenna Emewu Prominent Igbo pressure group, the Alaigbo Development Forum (ADF) has sued President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff over the Nigerian Army’s Operation Python Dance. The group said the need for the court to order an end to the operation is the escalating tension, rights abuses and reported excesses…

  • Crude won’t be an income resource in 10 years – Kachikwu

    — 14th September 2017

    The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, says the world is moving away from oil and that it will no longer be an income resource in 10 years. Kachikwu said this in Abuja on Thursday while answering questions on “His Outlook for the Commodity in 2018”. According to the Minister, 2018 looks…

  • BREAKING: Python Dance: ADF sues Buhari, Army, seeks withdrawal of soldiers

    — 14th September 2017

      By Ikenna Emewu Prominent Igbo pressure group, the Alaigbo Development Forum (ADF) has sued President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff over the Nigerian Army’s Operation Python Dance. The suit filed at the Federal High Court, Enugu Thursday is asking the court to order the immediate withdrawal of the soldiers of the…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share