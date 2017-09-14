No cause for panic, Katsina tells non-indigenes.

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has called on non-indigenes in the state to focus on their legitimate endeavours, assuring them that they have no cause to fear for their safety.

The governor, who spoke in reaction to the heightened tension between the Nigerian military and the IPOB in the South Eastern part of the country, said Katsina State is safe for every resident regardless of their relgious, ethnic and regional background.

“Let me once again call on and reassure our fellow Nigerians from outside Katsina, but chose to live among us in pursuit of their livelihood, to go about their lawful activities with hope and confidence in the belief of our ability and willingness to give adequate protection to everybody without prejudice to any group.

“We will lead in accordance with the oath of office we swore to uphold, which is “to treat all manner of people without fear or ill will. This national covenant is in rhyme with our age-long slogan of “Katsina is Home of Heritage and Hospitality”.

“We state without fear of contradiction that Katsina is the most peaceful state in Nigeria, where differences of background are non issues as far as the indigenes are concerned. It is in our religion and culture to treat our guests with no less decorum and hospitality as we would ourselves. Accordingly, we will not fold our arms and allow anybody or group to breach the peaceful ambience Katsina State is famed for.

The statement was signed by his media aide.