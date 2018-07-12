The Sun News
Latest
12th July 2018 - ‘No basis for Ortom’s impeachment, dissolution of councils’
12th July 2018 - I slept with my girlfriend’s corpse for 6 days, says suspected killer of ex-deputy gov’s daughter
12th July 2018 - The Lagos tanker explosion
12th July 2018 - TINA OKOLI 08022708455
11th July 2018 - FG moves against fake news
11th July 2018 - EFCC Benin zonal office marks African Anti-Corruption Day with road walk
11th July 2018 - IRI seeks enhanced service delivery in Ebonyi
11th July 2018 - Evangelist arraigned in Edo for defiling 10-yr-old girl
11th July 2018 - Court jails 113 Boko Haram members
11th July 2018 - UPDATED: Fayose in coma, hospitalised after alleged assault by security operatives
Home / Cover / National / ‘No basis for Ortom’s impeachment, dissolution of councils’
IMPEACHMENT

‘No basis for Ortom’s impeachment, dissolution of councils’

— 12th July 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said from the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended, it is impracticable for any state House of Assembly to impeach a governor in one day.

He added that by the constitutional provisions, the processes leading to the impeachment of a governor take not less than three months to consummate.

Speaking against the backdrop of rumours of a plot by the state assembly to impeach him on Tuesday, the governor, through his Special Adviser (Media and ICT) Tahav Agerzua, said nothing of such happened as there was no basis for any impeachment move against him.

“In the case of the Benue State Governor, not one of the impeachment procedures has been activated, so, it is impossible for the House to have impeached him at its sitting yesterday.”

Agerzua also dispelled speculations making the rounds that the governor was about to dissolve the 23 elected local government councils in the State, saying such rumour has no justification.

“Governor Ortom, who believes in the rule of law, is aware that, by the provision of the Benue State Local Government Law, he has no powers to dissolve the councils.

“Besides, he has no cause, whatsoever, to breach the provision of that law on any other elected local government chairmen and councilors have no reason whatsoever to believe the speculations which are as baseless as they mischievous,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IMPEACHMENT

‘No basis for Ortom’s impeachment, dissolution of councils’

— 12th July 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said from the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended, it is impracticable for any state House of Assembly to impeach a governor in one day. He added that by the constitutional provisions, the processes leading to the impeachment of a governor take not less than…

  • Adeyemi Alao MURDER SUSPECT - SLEPT WITH VICTIM'S CORPSE

    I slept with my girlfriend’s corpse for 6 days, says suspected killer of ex-deputy gov’s daughter

    — 12th July 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Suspected killer of Khadijat Adenike, daughter of former deputy governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, Adeyemi Alao, has confessed that he slept with the corpse of khadijat for six days in his room. Alao, who claimed to be Khadijat’s boy friend of over five years, said he had no intention of…

  • MINISTER

    FG moves against fake news

    — 11th July 2018

    Aidoghie  Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Government, on Wednesday, in Abuja, launched a national campaign against fake news in the country. The government said the essence of the campaign was to sensitize all Nigerians to the dangers posed to the peace and security, and the corporate existence of Nigeria by the phenomenon. Speaking during the launch…

  • EFCC

    EFCC Benin zonal office marks African Anti-Corruption Day with road walk

    — 11th July 2018

    NAN The Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday marked the African Anti-Corruption Day with a road walk across major streets of Benin. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road walk which also included sensitisation of the public against involving in acts of corruption, was led…

  • IRI seeks enhanced service delivery in Ebonyi

    — 11th July 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The International Republican Institute (IRI), on Wednesday, made case for an enhanced social service delivery in Ebonyi State. This was even as it tasked different Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and political parties in the state to take up the responsibility of ensuring that ruling class fulfils their social contract with the electorates….

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share