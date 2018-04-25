No APC coalition in Imo – Okorocha

Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has described those claiming to be Coalition of Imo APC as ‘food is ready politicians’, insisting that there is only one party in the state with him as the leader.

The governor was reacting to a recent publication by a group known as the Coalition of Imo APC which held a meeting at one of the residence of a member, Theodore Ekechi at Imeriewen, Ngor Okpala.

The group had given the governor a 21-day ultimatum to reverse his support for his Chief of Staff, Chief Uche Nwosu, for governor of the state in 2019.

According to Governor Okorocha, who reacted through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, he noted that none of the so called coalition members won his booth in the last elections. He described them as “attention-seeking little-minded politicians, paid to disturb the peace of APC in the State”

He further reiterated his support for Nwosu vowing that he would win the governorship election in the state.

“And for their information, Uche Nwosu will win the ticket of the Party and win the election proper in 2019. If the Coalition has the Capacity, let them file behind a Candidate and let’s see how far they can go. Why are they bothered about Uche Nwosu’s aspiration?

“They have read the hand-writing on the wall and have discovered that the young man is the Candidate to beat. They are worried because Uche Nwosu is the man.

Governor Okorocha continued, “These are people terribly envious of the general and popular acceptance, the young Nwosu’s aspiration has garned across the political parties and political zones in the state, even several months to the election proper.

“And the youths are seeing the Uche Nwosu Project as their own, and they are on the same page with women, and of course with men who love progress.

“There are more than 10 registered political parties and about 34 governorship aspirants in the state. Let them take one of the political parties and throw their light political weight behind one of the aspirants and work for his victory if they can do that.

“But the truth is that these are internet politicians who cannot remember when they visited their wards last. They hold their scanty meetings at a roadside restaurant.

Their problem is that, of all the aspirants in APC and of all the aspirants in other Parties in the State, none can defeat Uche Nwosu. That is their headache,” Governor Okorocha said.