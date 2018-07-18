– The Sun News
Latest
18th July 2018 - No amount of coalition against APC will stop Buhari in 2019-IPOB
18th July 2018 - Jonathan in Minna, meets IBB behind close door
18th July 2018 - FEC meeting put off for the sixth time
18th July 2018 - NYSC DG reads riot act to State Coordinators
18th July 2018 - Hoodlums Destroy, Burn Senator Dino Melaye’s Constituency Projects
18th July 2018 - Retired CJN, Katsina-Alu dies at 77
18th July 2018 - Just In: Aviation Minister unveils Nigeria Air
18th July 2018 - USAID, IRI demand participation of citizens in service delivery process
18th July 2018 - Ekiti agog for Fayemi as he gets INEC’s certificate of return
18th July 2018 - Adeosun: Allegation affront on Yoruba race says ODI
Home / National / No amount of coalition against APC will stop Buhari in 2019-IPOB
coalition against APC

No amount of coalition against APC will stop Buhari in 2019-IPOB

— 18th July 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

….Call Biafrans, Middle belt,southerners to boycott election

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday said that even one million groups/parties coalition against APC or President Muhammad Buhari will not stop him from winning the 2019 election.

The group said that the coalition of APC, INEC, Army, Civil Defence and Police were more deadly than any coalition but called on the Biafrans, Middle belt and all the Southerners to boycott the 2019 elections.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful in a statement said that IPOB were fully aware that electioneering has never removed “a tyrannical dictatorship” in the history of the world, only disciplined popular resistance have.

Powerful noted that there is no better, more clearly defined resistance, than that being offered by IPOB at this precise moment which is Self determination which he said is the solution to all the ills bedeviling Nigeria.

He said: “If the opposition like let them bring 1 million groups together to form a coalition against APC , ‘Buhari’ or whosoever is bearing his name will still win hands down. This is because the coalition of APC, INEC, army, civil defence and police is more deadly than any coalition. The best option is to boycott the election, the fear of which will force them to soft-pedal.”

“We IPOB are asking for boycott of all Nigerian elections in 2019 in Biafraland, Middle Belt and the rest of Southern Nigeria as the only way to save lives, end all suffering in the land and entrench peace and unity”.

On the Ekiti governorship election, Powerful said: ” Those unfortunate enough to have witnessed the disgraceful charade that passed as Ekiti State governorship election over the weekend, would no doubt by now have come to the full realisation that only a total and complete boycott of elections in Nigeria has the remotest chance of setting the poor masses free”

“For anybody to describe the electoral dance of shame at Ekiti as “free and fair elections” means that Nigeria is yet to develop an appreciable sense of understanding of what democratic elections is meant to be.

This singular event at Ekiti has proven IPOB right yet again, that voting in Nigeria within the present political arrangement is utterly useless and counter productive and no amount of coalition against APC would work “.

“Under the current electoral conditions in Nigeria, a PVC has transmuted from a supposedly potent object of freedom to one of bondage. IPOB worldwide therefore wish to restate categorically and for purposes of clarity that it would boycott all elections in Nigeria come 2019.

READ ALSO Jonathan in Minna, meets IBB behind close door

Presidential elections next year will afford IPOB an opportunity to demonstrate our cast iron determination to set Biafra free by totally shutting down South East and South South”.

“Anybody campaigning, seeking or hoping to get IPOB to participate in any election is wasting their time. It has been established beyond doubt that PVC in Nigeria, as presently intended, is a tool of enslavement which IPOB can never be a party to.

Should other parts of Nigeria wish to continue living in denial and keep participating in what is essentially an organised fraud, then they are welcome to do so. South East and South South will not vote.

“By going out to vote, instead of demanding their freedom, the masses are only helping tyrants legalise rigging and electoral fraud. What people are doing by voting is willingly and legally renewing their pain and suffering every 4 years.”

“We IPOB understand more than most that only self determination for all ethnic nationalities in Nigeria can guarantee, peace, freedom and the much vaunted unity.

Only self determination through referendum can bring an end to the endless cycle of genocide, ethnic cleansing, Islamisation, criminality and hardship”.

“Unfortunately some South-East, South South and Middle Belt leaders are still chasing rats by pleading for more states and literally begging for restructuring, while their home is on fire. Instead of them to boldly proclaim that there will be no election without a referendum come 2019, they are busy repeating the mistakes of the past.”

“There is no way out but for all Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt to collectively stand their ground, shun N4,000 per PVC as happened in Ekiti State and join IPOB to call for a referendum before any presidential election can be held.

Only this approach will yield a positive outcome. Anything else will result in the extension of this cruel barbaric regime for another four years. At the end of which there will be no indigenous Middle Belt populations left”. Powerful stated.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

coalition against APC

No amount of coalition against APC will stop Buhari in 2019-IPOB

— 18th July 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha ….Call Biafrans, Middle belt,southerners to boycott election The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday said that even one million groups/parties coalition against APC or President Muhammad Buhari will not stop him from winning the 2019 election. The group said that the coalition of APC, INEC, Army, Civil Defence and Police were…

  • Goodluck Jonathan

    Jonathan in Minna, meets IBB behind close door

    — 18th July 2018

    John Adams, Minna The Immediate past president, Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday in Minna, the Niger state capital, held two hours close door meeting with General Ibrahim Babangida at his hill-top mansion. Former PresidentGoodluck Jonathan who breezed into Minna by road unannounced, arrived the hill-top mansion of General Babangida at exactly 10:24am in a black Prado jeep. He came in…

  • FEC meeting

    FEC meeting put off for the sixth time

    — 18th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja This week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) was put off. This will be the sixth time the council meeting will not hold in the life of the current administration. The last time FEC meeting was put off was on  June 20th, due to the Sallah Public Holiday and it was the day President…

  • Kazaure

    NYSC DG reads riot act to State Coordinators

    — 18th July 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Director-General, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure, has warned that the management would come hard on any state coordinator found to be operating at variance with the Scheme’s core values. Brig-General Kazaure handed the warning at a pre-orientation meeting of the NYSC Management with State Coordinators and Camp…

  • constituency projects

    Hoodlums Destroy, Burn Senator Dino Melaye’s Constituency Projects

    — 18th July 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday destroyed and set ablaze some constituency projects embarked upon by senator Dino Melaye representing kogi west senatorial district of the state. The four Melaye’s Constituency Projects destroyed are part of the projects to be commissioned Wednesday by the senator include four block of classroom each at Government…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share