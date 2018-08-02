– The Sun News
Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that no amount of arrests, killings, detentions, harassment, torture, judicial extortion and sabotage would stop IPOB from achieving the state for Biafra.

The group said that the formidability of the unique structure that gave rise to the protest by IPOB family in Lagos was a clear indication that the present generation fighting for Biafra freedom would not relent until Biafra sovereignty is totally restored.

Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said that the  IPOB Dragon Squad, an arm of Biafra Homeland Security outfit, had conducted a peaceful protest in Lagos to drive home the demand for a referendum date and also to ask for the release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Powerful said: “The worldwide family of IPOB commend Biafrans in Lagos State for their fearlessness, doggedness and effort towards organising this peaceful protest to prove that we are ever formidable wherever we are domiciled.

“It is now beyond every doubt that IPOB is more determined than ever to pursue this cause of Biafra independence to its logical conclusion regardless of human and material cost.”

“The protest today in Lagos will send unmistakable signal to the powers that be and enemies of Biafra alike that struggle for Biafra independence,  championed by the one and only indomitable IPOB ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu dead or alive, is duty bound to restore Biafra no matter the odds against us”.

“Anybody or group of persons doubting our resolve is in for an Almighty shock soon. We say to those reeling under the brutal suppression of the present regime in the Middle Belt and elsewhere that only IPOB has the solution that can save you,” Powerful stated.

