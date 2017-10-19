No alternative to the UN, Putin says

President Vladimir Putin of Russia says there is no alternative to the United Nations with its universal legitimacy and the organization must remain in the centre of the international system.

“The UN has no alternative today,” Putin said at the final plenary session of the annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

He said the world body “with its universal legitimacy must remain the center of the international system, and the universal task is to increase its authority and effectiveness.”

However, Putin added that the organization needs reforms, but stressed that they must be gradual.

“The reforms are needed, perfecting the system of the United Nations is needed. But the reforms can only be gradual, evolutionary, and of course they must me supported by the overwhelming majority of the actors of the international process, by a wide consensus,” Putin explained.

The 14th Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussions Club kicked off on Monday.

Putin expressed concern over Washington’s approach to the implementation of the agreement on weapons-grade plutonium.

“What about the disposal of plutonium itself? As it turns out, this is expected to be done (in U.S.) by dilution and geological burial.

“This completely contradicts both the spirit and letter of the agreement [the Russian-U.S. agreement on the disposal of plutonium], and most importantly it does not guarantee the impossibility of getting back weapons-grade material.

“All this is very sad and causes bewilderment,” Putin said.

(Source: Sputnik/NAN)