DANGWONG

Election 2019: No alternative to Buhari, Lalong – Dangwong

— 18th April 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

North Central Coordinator of Grassroot Mobilizers for Buhari (GMB) in 2019, Hon. Ayuba Pam Dangwong, has said that there is no alternative to re-electing President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State come the 2019 General Elections.

He said the All Progressive Congress (APC) inherited the country in 2015 at a point of collapse due to high incidents of corruption, insecurity and unemployment among Nigeria’s teeming youths.

Hon. Dangwong stated this during the inauguration of Youth Express Support (YES) for Buhari at Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“Based on available facts on ground, there is no alternative to Muhammadu Buhari as President and Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong as Governor of Plateau State in 2019. They have all tried in different ways in the enthronement of peace and development, despite some skirmishes that occurred in some villages which are condemnable, Dangwong stated.

“The APC government has provided employment to a lot of Nigerian youth through N-Power programme of the Federal Government that cuts across the 36 states. There is still more hope ahead as the government is working on crushing corruption, insecurity and making the economy work for the good of all Nigerians. That is why we are canvassing for their second tenure.”

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Lalong on Religious Affairs, Rev. Polycarp Success Jurbe, who inaugurated the YES group, said another tenure for Buhari and Lalong would mean economic prosperity, good governance and sound infrastructural development for the country.

He urged young people to going the group, register for the upcoming election as as to vote during the polls.

Rev. Jurbe added that the declaration of the President and Governor Simon Lalong to seek re-election in 2019 was as a result of popular demand by Nigerians yearning for peace and the development of the country.

