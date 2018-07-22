The ongoing killings in some parts of the country appear to be a serious dent in whatever positive achievements your party APC may have recorded in the past three years. Won’t that affect the APC in the coming 2019 general elections? Yes, it is very unfortunate that some elements have been perpetrating this kind of mindless killings in the country, but l don’t think that alone can sufficiently affect the chances of APC retaining the presidency in 2019. Yes, people are likely to judge us by our party’s failures and successes. I am not saying that we have succeeded in everything. We are human beings, we are not God, and I want Nigerians to understand it from that perspective. We have succeeded in infrastructural development, youth empowerment and so many other things. In fact, we have even succeeded in starting restructuring and in tackling the Boko Haram menace. I believe in the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and there is no pretense about it. I am not defending President Buhari for the killings. We have not done too well in the area of internal security due to some handicaps that are being seriously tackled by the leadership. That does not mean that we have failed as a party. But you can also remember that when this government came on board, almost a whole state was taken hostage. But l believe that Mr President needs to rejig our security architecture; he needs to do it urgently as a complement to his commendable efforts in degrading Boko Haram. The society is dynamic, so also is combat. And because of the dynamism of this country, we need to be constantly in touch to get things right. The security lapses in Nigeria today is as a result of total failure of the Police, Immigration and also the Customs to do their jobs effectively. Whether the killers of our people are from Libya or any other country, the truth is that they cross the borders to come in. It is established that these people perpetrating the killings are not Nigerians so these three security institutions that are supposed to be manning our borders have failed. The Police charged with internal security do not have the necessary logistics to contain the magnitude of the crisis in this country. I am speaking as a security expert. The Nigerian military are overstretched because what they are doing now is not their conventional job. So, if Mr President does not help in saving this situation now, we will likely be embarrassed in the future.

Do you think state police would solve this internal security challenges? Yes, state police is the solution to the problem because this country has gotten more complicated than I even imagined, coming up as a young man or while in the military service. So, l will go for a state police. There is no alternative to it. The Nigerian Police as presently constituted cannot handle the country’s internal security challenges. By 2019, we may have more internal security challenges than we have now. Anybody saying the security problem is religious is far from the reality, at best, it is political. Because I don’t see what is religious about the killings in Zamfara or Sokoto. What is political about it? There are people who are sponsoring violence in this country for political reasons and Mr President must get his team to identify those people who are doing this. Do you know how much weapons they are using for violence in this country cost? Do you know how much one bullet is? So, who is buying them for the killers? So re-jiging the security apparatus in