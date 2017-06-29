NNPC/Shell Cup : University of Sussex offers MVP scholarship 

By Emma Njoku

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of this year’s edition of the NNPC/Shell Cup All Nigeria Secondary Schools Football Championship will in addition to the prize money, enjoy full scholarship to attend a four-week session at the 2018 Sussex International Summer School, a gathering of brilliant young people from all over the world.

General Manager, External Relations, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), Igo Weli, disclosed this yesterday at a Media briefing in Lagos. He added that the MVP may also participate in youth and footballing activities organised by newly promoted English PremierLeague team, Brighton and Hove FC.

Igo reiterated the commitment of SPDC to its social responsibilities, especially in the areas of sports and education, despite the current economic recession.

“As we continue to expand the frontiers of opportunities for Nigerian youths through sports, we are delighted that we have continued to develop stars who have moved on to represent Nigeria at the level of international football championships.” he assured.

Prof Richard Follet, Director of Recruitment and International Development, University of Sussex, Brighton, London, who confirmed the scholarship sponsorship package said football and education can do a lot, hand-in-hand, to the social well-being of the youths.