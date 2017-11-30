The Sun News
NNPC warns filling stations

30th November 2017

Mr. Yemi Adetunji, managing director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Retail, on Tuesday, warned filling stations under-dispensing petroleum products to desist from the act, saying the corporation had zero-tolerance for such irregularities.
Adetunji gave the warning at a news briefing in Abuja on what the corporation was doing to reduce under-dispensing by petroleum marketers under the NNPC brand.
According to him, the three strategic themes of NNPC Retail are business growth, being self-sustaining, and customers’ satisfaction, hence no customer should leave any of the retail outlets dissatisfied.
He said, “One of the key factors in retail business is that customers get value for what they pay for. We have a zero-tolerance for under-dispensing.
“We have a network development and control section that monitors under-dispensing, policing the sales and the dealers. We have sanctions, if they are caught.”

