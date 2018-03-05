The Sun News
Latest
5th March 2018 - NNPC spends N774m subsidising petrol daily –Baru
5th March 2018 - Anambra bans okada after 7pm
5th March 2018 - Man kills father, stabs mother, self in Anambra
5th March 2018 - APC sweeps council poll
5th March 2018 - FG neglecting Rivers –Wike
5th March 2018 - Oyegun: More court actions against APC coming
5th March 2018 - 2019: INEC, NASS, AGF sued over staggered elections
5th March 2018 - No gov can solely produce PDP candidate –Dickson
5th March 2018 - 2019: Anambra Central must produce APC senator –Ekwunife
5th March 2018 - Dangote donates N1.2bn business school complex to BUK
Home / Business / Cover / NNPC spends N774m subsidising petrol daily –Baru

NNPC spends N774m subsidising petrol daily –Baru

— 5th March 2018

… As PENGASSAN demands reimbursement

Adewale Sanyaolu

Nearly two years after the Federal Government halted the regime of fuel subsidy that consumed trillions of naira in the past, Nigerians were yesterday shocked when the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced that it currently spends N774 million daily as subsidy on the 50 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) consumed across the country.

Although it described the amount as “under-recovery,” the oil firm stated that the staggering sum was brought about by the proliferation of filling stations in communities within the nation’s international land and coastal borders.

This disclosure came a few days after the Corporation turned down a Freedom of Information request by Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, on how much the government was spending on subsidy.

In giving the cost government was paying on subsidy, the Group Managing Director, NNPC, Maikanti Baru, had argued that the multiplication of filling stations had energised unprecedented cross-border smuggling of petrol to neighbouring countries, making it difficult to sanitise the fuel supply and distribution matrix in Nigeria.

Baru who spoke when he led the management team of the Corporation on a visit to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (retd), according to a statement issued on Sunday by the firm’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, revealed that detailed study conducted by NNPC indicated strong correlation between the presence of the frontier stations and the activities of fuel smuggling syndicates.

He said the activities of the smugglers led to the recent abnormal surge in the evacuation of petrol from less than 35 million litres per day to more than 60 million litres per day, which was in sharp contrast with established national consumption pattern.

He said it had energised unprecedented cross-border smuggling of petrol to neighbouring countries, making it difficult to sanitise the fuel supply and distribution matrix in the country.

“NNPC is concerned that continued cross-border smuggling of petrol will deny Nigerians the benefit of the Federal Government’s benevolence of keeping a fixed retail price of N145 per litre, despite the increase in PMS open market price above N171 per litre,’’ an NNPC statement quoted Baru as saying during a visit to the Customs chief at the weekend.

“Based on the heightened petrol consumption rate of 50 million litres per day, the Corporation was incurring an under-recovery of N774 million everyday,” he said.

According to Baru, because of the obvious differential in petrol price between Nigeria and other neighbouring countries, it had become lucrative for the smugglers to use the frontier stations as a veritable conduit for the smuggling of products across the border.

He added that this had resulted in a thriving market for Nigerian petrol in all neighbouring countries of Niger Republic, Benin Republic, Cameroon, Chad and Togo and even Ghana, which has no direct borders with Nigeria.

The activities of the smugglers, he said, led to recently observed abnormal surge in the evacuation of petrol from less than 35 million litres per day to 60 million litres per day and even to as high as 80 million litres per day as at December last year. 

Nigeria imports around one million metric tonnes per annum of petrol due to the poor performance of the four oil refineries managed by NNPC. 

This is even as the NNPC is the only entity currently involved in fuel importation after private companies pulled out due to their inability to recoup their investment in the venture.

Meanwhile, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has called on the Federal Government to reimburse NNPC for expenses it incurred from payment of subsidy to the marketers.

Rising from its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Warri, Delta State at the weekend,  PENGASSAN said that NNPC has continued to shoulder the responsibility of providing products to close gaps created by the withdrawal of other marketers owing to non-payment of subsidy claims from 2015 to 2017.

A  communique signed by the PENGASSAN President, Comrade Francis Olabode Johnson, and the General Secretary, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa,  stated that the extra burden absorbed by NNPC is depleting the Corporation’s finances and consequently hampering effective discharge of its statutory obligations.

The senior staff trade union therefore called on the government to reimburse the huge payments incurred within the period under review.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NNPC spends N774m subsidising petrol daily –Baru

— 5th March 2018

… As PENGASSAN demands reimbursement Adewale Sanyaolu Nearly two years after the Federal Government halted the regime of fuel subsidy that consumed trillions of naira in the past, Nigerians were yesterday shocked when the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced that it currently spends N774 million daily as subsidy on the 50 million litres of…

  • Anambra bans okada after 7pm

    — 5th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka  The Anambra State government has banned the operations of commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as okada, after 7pm across the state. The ban, according to the Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Ogbuefi Tony Nnacheta, was part of the state government’s efforts to curb resurgence of crime in the state. Announcing the ban in a press…

  • Man kills father, stabs mother, self in Anambra

    — 5th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka; Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha  Barely one week after a man killed his four children, sister-in-law and himself at Awada, Onitsha, Anambra State, tragedy again struck at the weekend in Ezimuko Nsukwu village, Abatete, in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state as a 27-year-old man, Ifeanyi Oguejiofor, stabbed his father, Osita…

  • APC sweeps council poll

    — 5th March 2018

    • New LG executives’ll deepen strategic leadership, devt –Obaseki Tony Osauzo; Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the chairmanship of the 18 local government areas and 192 councillorship positions for the 192 wards in last Saturday’s council election in Edo State. The state Independent Electoral Commission Chairman, Prof. Stanley Orobator, who announced…

  • FG neglecting Rivers –Wike

    — 5th March 2018

    Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government for what he described as ‘neglect’ of the state for three years since assuming office. Wike also took a swipe at the state chapter of the APC for failing to attract any developmental projects. “The federal government…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share