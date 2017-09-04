The Sun News
NNPC shake-up: Ohanaeze accuses Buhari of marginalising Igbo

NNPC shake-up: Ohanaeze accuses Buhari of marginalising Igbo

— 4th September 2017

…Urges president  to promote unity, good governance

From Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

The apex Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze, has flayed the Federal government over the recent reorganisation at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

   It said the lopsided nature of the exercise was a confirmation of the disdain the incumbent administration has for the South East.

President-General of the body, Chief John Nnia Nwodo  said the marginalisation of the South East in the reorganisation showed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s  statement that the unity of Nigeria was settled and non-negotiable was mere lip service.

Nwodo who stated this in a statement he personally signed, said the president must revisit the exercise in the interest of peace, unity and good governance.

The NNPC, last Tuesday, announced fresh appointments and deployments of top executive officers across the value chain of its operations.

Nwodo said the reorganisation, which involved 55 top executives of the corporation, was not only appalling, but also betrayed  “consistent and unrepentant disposition  of disdain for the South East by the Buhari administration.”

He stressed that the Ohanaeze had thought that following the president’s declaration in a broadcast recently that Nigeria’s unity was settled and non-negotiable,  he would take all necessary actions in his governance to achieve it.

However, it noted that the NNPC shake up had not shown that the administration was walking its talk.

“This brazen disregard, marginalisation and non-compliance with the Federal character provisions in our constitution are the causes of lack of confidence, which our youths have in our present governance structure.

“As long as President Buhari continues to live out his speech abroad that his government will favour those who voted 97 per cent for him against those who voted 5 per cent for him so long will the dissatisfaction and unrest in our polity subsist,” Nwodo warned.

He added: “There is no oil well anywhere in Northern Nigeria. Four of the five states in the South East have proven oil resources some of which provide our nation’s revenue, yet our people are not found fit to be adequately represented in a key corporate institution like the NNPC.”

He restated call to the president  to revisit this recent reorganisation exercise in NNPC in the name of God and in the spirit of the ongoing festivity being celebrated in this season and in promotion of unity and good governance.

Fifty-five top management staff of NNPC were affected in the shake-up.

Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, said the exercise would not only help to position the Corporation for the challenges ahead but would also fill the gaps created due to statutory retirements of staff.

According to a statement signed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, under the new arrangement, Roland Ewubare, formerly managing director of the Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL) moved to the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) as the new group general manager while Diepriye Tariah, former group general manager and senior technical assistant to the NNPC GMD takes over from Ewubare as MD of IDSL.

Malami Shehu, executive director (operations) of the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC) was appointed managing director of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) while Adewale Ladenegan, former MD of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) was moved to KRPC as MD.

In the same vein, Muhammed Abah, until recently, the executive director (operations) of WRPC succeeded Ladenegan as MD of Warri Refinery.

With the retirement of Alhaji Farouk Ahmed as the MD of the Nigerian Products Marketing Company (NPMC), Umar Ajiya, former GGM in charge of Corporate Planning and Strategy (CP&S) assumed duty as MD of NPMC while Bala Wunti, former, General Manager, Downstream, GMD’s office took charge as GGM CP&S among other changes.

About author

Uche Atuma

4 Comments

  1. chukwu john 4th September 2017 at 9:17 am
    Reply

    I hope that the so called five eastern States slaves to the hausa/fulanis that call themselves governors have seen it now, especially the governors of imo and ebonyi States, special thanks to my brother and elder statesman chief john nnia nwodo for coming out to condemn it totally, why wouldn’t the youths agitate for inequality in a hopeless state like nigeria the so called arewa youths and their chameleon arewa elders will not talk because they are benefiting from marginalization and inequality we biafrans are tired we want to leave this evil contraption called nigeria.

  2. chukwu john 4th September 2017 at 9:34 am
    Reply

    Nigeria is for the north only others in the lugard constituency are animals and deserves to be treated as foreigners and aliens we are tired referendum not restructuring will solve the problems of identity and inequality in the country the nothern youths should wake up from their slumber and come to terms with the present realities on ground.

  3. ochendo 4th September 2017 at 10:21 am
    Reply

    help me tell ohanaeze not to bother.what the government,the presidency,apc did is in national interest.part of their resolve to keep Nigeria one;to ensure the unity is not negotiable.or don’t you(ohanaeze) want non-negotiable Nigeria again?meanwhile the presidency wants a law against ‘hate speech’ so that if you criticise this as a hate,divisive and separatist action the armed forces and the dss will arrest you.this is a replication of the last recruitment by dss.

  4. Eugene Patrick Mgbeadichie 4th September 2017 at 11:19 am
    Reply

    Nnayi Nwodo should please forget about the man Buhari.. What did Buhari do for the South East when Abacha conpensated him with the chairman of PTF? Did he even visit that part of Nigeria for any project? The Jews wete in Egypt for 400yrs but God liberated them at his own time..Ndiigbo should look up to God.

Latest

Ogun shut more illegal health facilities

— 4th September 2017

Three more illegal health facilities have been closed down in Abeokuta, Ado-Odo/Ota and Ifo Local Government Areas by the Ogun State Government. The facilities which includes Adigbe Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Lolade Scan Centre, Ado-Odo/Ota and a Laboratory at Ifo were sealed up for operating without registration and revalidating their operational licences with the State Ministry…

  • Christians, Muslims celebrate peace, showcase cultures in Benue 

    — 4th September 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Christians and Muslims, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, have staged a cultural event as a mark of the peaceful coexistence among adherents of the two faiths. The colourful cultural display was organised by Next Generation Youth Initiative (NeGYII) in partnership with CLEEN Consortium at the MacCarthy Stadium, in the  state…

  • BREAKING: Resident doctors begin indefinite strike

    — 4th September 2017

    From: MAGNUS EZE, Abuja Hope of averting another crisis in the health sector failed, on Monday morning, as the National Executive Committee (NEC) of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) rose from its meeting, in Abuja, this morning, voting for total and indefinite strike. NARD president, Dr. Onyebueze John, in a text message said: “Rising…

  • MASSOB cautions S’East govs against anti-Biafra actions

    — 4th September 2017

    From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), under the leadership of Mr. Uchenna Madu, has warned South East governors against any step that would undermine the struggle for the actualidation of a sovereign state of Biafra. The group gave the warning after its meeting in Abakaliki, EBonyi State…

  • King Salman meets Saraki, other World leaders in Jeddah

    — 4th September 2017

     Senate President Bukola Saraki along with Presidents and heads of parliaments of other nations met with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia at an annual reception in Jeddah. Saudi’s leading English daily newspaper “Arab News” reported that the annual reception held at Mina Palace for heads of state, Islamic dignitaries, guests of…

