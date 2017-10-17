The Sun News
NNPC: Senate defers ‎probe of Kachikwu, Baru

— 17th October 2017

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

The Senate has deferred the probe of the alleged insubordination, abuse of office and alleged fraud in the award of over $25 billion worth of contracts by the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Maikanti Baru, by Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu.

Making the announcement on the floor of the Senate, on Tuesday, Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the day’s legislative business, said the investigation would now commence, next Tuesday.

The probe ought to have commenced this Tuesday but was postponed without any reason. An adhoc committee to carry out the investigation was constituted by Senate President ‎Bukola Saraki last week.

The committee is headed by a former governor of Sokoto State, Aliu Wammako. The committee is expected to submit its report in four weeks.

Details later…

 

 

