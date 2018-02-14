The Sun News
Latest
14th February 2018 - NNPC recovers N100bn assets in Lagos, Abuja, others
14th February 2018 - Valentine: Lessons for selfless and patriotic leadership
14th February 2018 - Why governments don’t exist just to pay salaries
14th February 2018 - Not in IBB’s character
14th February 2018 - Par, not per, excellence
14th February 2018 - The philosophy of psychic attack (5)
14th February 2018 - When a hired mob failed to stop me from defending democracy in Nigeria (3)
14th February 2018 - Of money-eating snake and other tales
14th February 2018 - Lagos beggars: Old trade, new tricks
14th February 2018 - Budget support: FG spends N1.19tr to assist states pay salaries
Home / Business / NNPC recovers N100bn assets in Lagos, Abuja, others

NNPC recovers N100bn assets in Lagos, Abuja, others

— 14th February 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja

 The NNPC Properties Limited (NPL), the real estate management company of the NNPC, says it has recovered a 92-hectre parcel of land on Chevron Drive, Lekki, Lagos; Royal Grove Estate, Port-Harcourt, and others in Abuja and Kaduna in what it termed aggressive commercial drive.      

The NNPC Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ventures, Dr. Babatunde Victor Adeniran, made the disclosure at the maiden edition of NPL Property Festival which held on Tuesday  at the NNPC Towers, Abuja.

 According to him, the Corporation’s landed property had been lying idle across the country, assuring they will be developed and put into good use for the benefit of the staff. 

He said the commercial drive will be sustained as many more land assets are scattered all over the country. 

Adeniran explained that the focus of the NNPC Properties Ltd had shifted from the initial lease administration of collecting rents from tenants of the NNPC Properties to “exploring all commercial opportunities available in the real estate market to efficiently position itself as one of the key players of repute that fits the NNPC brand”.

Adeniran commended the management of the NPL for developing the Third Party Home Ownership Scheme for staff with competitive interest rates from reliable banks and affordable deals from credible developers.

In his keynote address, the Managing Director of the NPL,  O. D. Sokari-George maintained that the company under his watch was determined to deliver quality and affordable houses with the best funding options for staff, but cautioned staff member against frivolous spending to be able to acquire house with ease.

He said he was committed to turning the NPL into a revenue generating Strategic Business Unit (SBU) of the NNPC.

 Also speaking at the event, officials of Access Bank and Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank, assured staff of friendly packages with low interest rates for property acquisition.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NNPC recovers N100bn assets in Lagos, Abuja, others

— 14th February 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja  The NNPC Properties Limited (NPL), the real estate management company of the NNPC, says it has recovered a 92-hectre parcel of land on Chevron Drive, Lekki, Lagos; Royal Grove Estate, Port-Harcourt, and others in Abuja and Kaduna in what it termed aggressive commercial drive.       The NNPC Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ventures, Dr….

  • Budget support: FG spends N1.19tr to assist states pay salaries

    — 14th February 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, said the Federal Government has spent over  N1.19 trillion to support the 36 states of the federation pay workers salaries and finance other development projects. Osinbajo made this disclosure at the  maiden Kogi State economy and investment summit, which attracted various…

  • Senate probes scarcity of lower naira notes

    — 14th February 2018

    •Members battle heatwave in chamber Fred Itua, Abuja  Senate has mandated its committees on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions and Finance to investigate the scarcity of lower denomination currency notes. The decision of the chamber was consequent upon a motion sponsored by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi. Nwaoboshi, who bemoaned the scarcity of N5, N10, N20,…

  • ‘Herdsman’ killed in gun battle with police

    — 14th February 2018

    A suspected herdsman has been killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers of the Benue State Command of the Nigeria Police Force. Spokesman of the command, Moses Yamu, disclosed this to TheCable, yesterday. He said the incident happened on Monday, at Ayilamo, a community in Logo Local Government Area of the state. “The herdsman…

  • Saraki to FG: We can’t be intimated

    — 14th February 2018

    • I’ll continue to criticise Buhari, says Melaye Fred Itua, Abuja  One week after Senate President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, described President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war as a sham, the Kwara Central senator has, again, maintained that lawmakers will not be intimated. Saraki stated this yesterday on the floor of the Senate, in reacting…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share