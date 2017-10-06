The Sun News
Latest
6th October 2017 - NNPC records $471.9m exports in July
6th October 2017 - Exclusive photos from the wedding of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris
6th October 2017 - Japan: Reporter’s death after 159 hours overtime prompts broadcaster apology
6th October 2017 - Nobel peace prize awarded to Anti-Nuclear group
6th October 2017 - Nigerian Independence Day Parade holds Saturday in New York
6th October 2017 - U.S: Divide between two major political parties widening
6th October 2017 - Quake measuring 6.3 magnitude strikes off eastern Japan
6th October 2017 - U.S: GOP congressman resigns amid sex affair controversy
6th October 2017 - Dickson sends LG caretaker c’ittee chairs nominees to Assembly
6th October 2017 - Ahead PDP convention: Wike, Dickson in secret meeting
Home / Cover / NNPC records $471.9m exports in July

NNPC records $471.9m exports in July

— 6th October 2017

From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC  has  disclosed it recorded a total export receipt of $471.90 million in July 2017 as against $219.34 million posted in June.

According to the July edition of the Monthly Financial and Operations Report of the Corporation which was made public on Thursday, contribution from crude oil amounted to $392.20 million while gas and miscellaneous receipts stood at $64.72 million and $14.98 million respectively. .

The report indicated that of the export receipt, $108.09 million was remitted to the Federation Account while $363.81 million was remitted to fund the Joint Venture cash call for the month of July, 2017, to guarantee current and future production.

Providing a broader perspective, the report noted that the total export of crude oil and gas receipt for the period of July 2016 to July 2017 stood at $2.77 billion. Out of that, the sum of $2.31 billion was transferred to JV cash call in line with the budget and the balance of $0.46 Billion was paid to Federation Account.

The NNPC observed that the low receipt was due to the twin effects of production disruption in Niger-Delta and low crude oil prices during the period.

On naira payments to the Federation Account, the NNPC announced that theDomestic Crude Oil and Gas receipt during the month amounted to N145.83 billion, consisting of N5.56 billion from Domestic Gas and the sum of N140.27 billion from Domestic Crude Oil. It was noted that out of the naira receipt, the sum of N56.30 billion was transferred to Joint Venture Cash Call (JVCC) being a first line charge and to guarantee continuous flow of revenue stream to Federation Account.

In all, the Federation Crude Oil and Gas liftings are broadly classified into Equity Export and Domestic. Both categories are lifted and marketed by NNPC and the proceeds remitted into the Federation Account.

Equity Export receipts, after revision for Joint Venture (JV) Cash Calls, are paid directly into Federation Account domiciled in Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Domestic crude oil of 445,000 barrels per day is allocated for refining to meet domestic products supply. Payments are effected to Federation Account by NNPC after adjusting crude & product losses and pipeline repairs & management cost incurred during the period.

The Corporation also lifts crude oil and gas, other than equity and domestic crude oil, on behalf of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), proceeds of which are remitted into Federation Account.

The Third Party finance liftings are Crude Oil and Gas liftings from fields that are financed using alternative finance/loan facility which require the servicing of debt obligations before remitting the balance into the Federation Account.

Post Views: 36
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NNPC records $471.9m exports in July

— 6th October 2017

From Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC  has  disclosed it recorded a total export receipt of $471.90 million in July 2017 as against $219.34 million posted in June. According to the July edition of the Monthly Financial and Operations Report of the Corporation which was made public on Thursday, contribution from crude…

  • Exclusive photos from the wedding of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris

    — 6th October 2017

    Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha and other dignitaries at the wedding of Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, with his wife, Asta, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Kaduna,     Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs…

  • Nobel peace prize awarded to Anti-Nuclear group

    — 6th October 2017

    The 2017 Nobel peace prize has been awarded to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. The Nobel committee said ICAN had been awarded the prize “for its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its groundbreaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such…

  • Quake measuring 6.3 magnitude strikes off eastern Japan

    — 6th October 2017

    An earthquake measuring 6.3 struck off the eastern coast of Japan on Friday, the US Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The quake struck 300 km (180 miles) east of Iwaki, Honshu, at a depth of 77.8 km, USGS said. (Source: The Express Tribune) Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT -…

  • Dickson sends LG caretaker c’ittee chairs nominees to Assembly

    — 6th October 2017

    …Approves 9 for BYSEIC From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Governor Henry Seraike Dickson of Bayelsa State has sent the names of eight nominees as caretaker chairmen of the eight local government councils of the state to the House of Assembly. The governor’s letter was in pursuant to the provision of Section 33[4] of the Local Government…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share