The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2018 - NNPC to raise capital from stock market to fund new projects
4th July 2018 - Nigeria playing huge leadership role in OPEC – Barkindo
4th July 2018 - Ekiti Guber: FCT High Court clears Fayemi for governorship poll
4th July 2018 - Umahi’s unnecessary fuss about street name
4th July 2018 - ESTHER EDET 07035120125
3rd July 2018 - President Macron coming to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela– Femi Kuti
3rd July 2018 - World Cup 2018 : Sweden beats Switzerland, moves on at World Cup
3rd July 2018 - Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini shine in stunning comeback win over Japan
3rd July 2018 - Manchester United have found their Didier Drogba
3rd July 2018 - Killings: Igbo group issues quit notice to Fulani herdsmen
Home / Business / Cover / NNPC to raise capital from stock market to fund new projects
NOG 2018 - CAPITAL MARKET

NNPC to raise capital from stock market to fund new projects

— 4th July 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclosed plans to raise fresh funds from the nation’s capital market to fund some new oil and gas projects.

Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Maikanti Baru, stated this in his keynote address at the Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference 2018, which entered its second day in Abuja yesterday.

Baru listed some of the new projects to be funded from the stock market funds to include the NNPC/NAOC JV Idu-redevelopment, South Gas Project, North Gas Project and Central Gas Project. Others are NNPC/TEPNG JV’s Ikike Project, NNPC/SPDC JV Southern Swamp and Associated Gas Solution Step 2 Project, among a host of other new projects.

“We intend to sanction the multibillion US dollars Bonga South West/Aparo (BSWA) project as soon as we conclude an agreement on the Heads of Terms with SNEPCO on the various pending Production Sharing Contract (PSC) arbitration disputes. This will jump start the resolution of all the other PSC arbitration disputes,’’ he said.

On gas production, he said the domestic demand for gas in Nigeria is unprecedented, with a current daily realistic gas demand of 4,000mmscfd and expected to grow exponentially to about 7,500mmscfd in the next five years.

“However, within the next three years, with our Joint Venture (JV) partners, we are committed to increasing natural gas availability from the current 1.5bscf/d to about five billion standard cubic feet per day in 2020. Consequently, the government will supply enough gas to generate up to 15GW of electricity to the power sector by 2020 and stimulate gas-based industrialisation.

“We would continue to progress with our 7 Critical Gas Development Projects (7CGDP), which has also been established to deliver about 3.5bscfd of gas to the domestic market by 2020, which is expected to support power aspirations and boost the economy.

Aside infrastructure, Baru said the continued implementation of the gas master plan remains a core focus of NNPC, adding that gas pricing has been adjusted to export parity, as legacy debt owed by the various sectors to gas suppliers are being paid through an intervention fund arranged by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

On the other hand, he said gas supply agreements will continue to be made effective with terms that assure bankability to provide the relevant comfort to the producers.

He disclosed that the World Bank Partial Risk Guarantee (PRG) will be sustained to provide securitisation of gas revenues, assuring that these interventions are boosting confidence in the gas sector.

“On the gas export market, part of our strategic aspiration for gas is to strengthen our footprint in high value gas export through Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and aim to secure about 10 per cent of global market share of traded LNG.

On the expansion of the existing 22 Million Tons Per Annum (MTPA) NLNG plant, he said NNPC is at the verge of taking Final Investment Decision (FID) this year for additional 8MTPA NLNG Train 7 Plant.

With respect to frontier exploration, Baru said NNPC is optimistic that in the Benue Trough, it will drill an appraisal well in Q3 of 2018 to test the extent of the Kolmani Structure in the Benue Trough, explaining that Kolmani River-1 exploration well drilled by Shell in 1998 encountered 238ft net hydrocarbon interval.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NOG 2018 - CAPITAL MARKET

NNPC to raise capital from stock market to fund new projects

— 4th July 2018

Adewale Sanyaolu The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclosed plans to raise fresh funds from the nation’s capital market to fund some new oil and gas projects. Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Maikanti Baru, stated this in his keynote address at the Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference 2018, which entered its second day…

  • OPEC - BARKINDO

    Nigeria playing huge leadership role in OPEC – Barkindo

    — 4th July 2018

    The Secretary General, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Dr. Mohammed Barkindo, says Nigeria has assumed a strong, proactive role in the oil industry globally. Barkindo said this while delivering a keynote address at the 17th edition of the annual Nigeria Oil and Gas Strategic Conference and International Exhibition in Abuja on Tuesday. “We can…

  • GOVERNORSHIP POLL

    Ekiti Guber: FCT High Court clears Fayemi for governorship poll

    — 4th July 2018

    Quashes Ekiti State Commission of inquiry White Paper Chukwudi Nweje A Federal High Court, sitting in Bwari, yesterday cleared the way for the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to contest in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State. The court also quashed the report and White Paper of the Ekiti State…

  • IGBO

    Killings: Igbo group issues quit notice to Fulani herdsmen

    — 3rd July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu No longer comfortable with the numerous killings in various parts of the country, Igbo pressure group, Voice from the East (VEAST) has given the Fulani herdsmen in the South East as well as Anioma, in Delta State, and Ikwere in Rivers State, up till August 31, 2018 to vacate their land and…

  • WATER

    FG declares state of emergency in water sector

    — 3rd July 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Disturbed by the perennial scarcity of water in some parts of the country, the Federal Government has declared a state of emergency to scale up the availability of water through the implementation of action plan. The government also said that one of such was to partner with well-meaning organisations to ensure that…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share