NNPC to raise capital from stock market to fund new projects

Adewale Sanyaolu

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclosed plans to raise fresh funds from the nation’s capital market to fund some new oil and gas projects.

Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Maikanti Baru, stated this in his keynote address at the Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference 2018, which entered its second day in Abuja yesterday.

Baru listed some of the new projects to be funded from the stock market funds to include the NNPC/NAOC JV Idu-redevelopment, South Gas Project, North Gas Project and Central Gas Project. Others are NNPC/TEPNG JV’s Ikike Project, NNPC/SPDC JV Southern Swamp and Associated Gas Solution Step 2 Project, among a host of other new projects.

“We intend to sanction the multibillion US dollars Bonga South West/Aparo (BSWA) project as soon as we conclude an agreement on the Heads of Terms with SNEPCO on the various pending Production Sharing Contract (PSC) arbitration disputes. This will jump start the resolution of all the other PSC arbitration disputes,’’ he said.

On gas production, he said the domestic demand for gas in Nigeria is unprecedented, with a current daily realistic gas demand of 4,000mmscfd and expected to grow exponentially to about 7,500mmscfd in the next five years.

“However, within the next three years, with our Joint Venture (JV) partners, we are committed to increasing natural gas availability from the current 1.5bscf/d to about five billion standard cubic feet per day in 2020. Consequently, the government will supply enough gas to generate up to 15GW of electricity to the power sector by 2020 and stimulate gas-based industrialisation.