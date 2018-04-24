NNPC partners APWEN to boost science, technology education

Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) are partnering to boost science and technology courses in primary and secondary schools across the country in their quest to grow future technologists.

The collaboration focuses of grooming young girls in science, technology, mathematics and engineering, to ensure they realise their full potential in future.

Speaking at the flag-off of “Invent It, Build It” programme, a flagship project of the APWEN, in

Misau, Bauchi State, at the weekend, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, noted that no nation has ever achieved any meaningful development without the key subjects of Science, Engineering and Technology (SET).

The “Invent It, Build It” programme by APWEN, he noted, was to inspire the girl-child (aged eight-10 in the upper primary school) to take up the sciences with a view to pursuing a career in engineering.

“The study of Science, Technology and Engineering requires an eye for details, diligence and multi-tasking ability for which women and, by extension girls, are well known.

“I would like to call on teachers and parents all over the country to encourage the study of Science, Technology and Engineering among the girl-child,” Baru stated at the ceremony.

Describing engineers as the gears of progress who help accelerate development all over the world, the NNPC GMD stressed that the engineering profession held the key to Nigeria’s technological advancement and in turn, economic prosperity.

He lauded APWEN for initiating the “Invent It, Build It” project, saying when the association recently intimated him of its desire to unveil the project, he could not resist the mentoring opportunities which the programme brings.