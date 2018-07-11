Like NNPC like Nigeria’s mundial output

“In theory there’s no difference between theory and practice. But in practice, there is” Van de Snepsheut.

Every progress has been enabled by what people do. Out of theory they test when the extant practice fail them or seems not achieving result, that is why knowledge centres exist and should produce more theories to be tested. Brazilians seem to know that better than Nigerians both in their Petrobras, equivalent of Nigeria’s NNPC and in their Football team.

There is corruption in their Petrobras like in Nigeria’s NNPC but theirs is hinged on Presidents they produce and which segment of the population the President must use the corruption largesse to boost. Though in all cases the National football team must thrive and must not be mentioned in any corruption scandal. Nigeria’s case is that Presidents take ownership of NNPC and it is never evident which segment of the population is benefitting from the unending corruption people attribute to NNPC. Soludo not making it public during his tenure as CBN governor until his open brawl with Okonjo-Iweala claimed $30billion was unaccounted for by NNPC and Sanusi in his time claimed it was $20billion and the current Finance Minister has started battling with NNPC again as if there are no brains in Nigeria to work out a process of stopping NNPC from derailing.

In Brazil, since their own end of military rule, starting from Lula da Silva, with their about 260million people, their Petrobras has served as cheap money funnelling to a given segment of the populace as either subsidised loan procuring organisation or as poverty reduction leveraged organisation, direct or indirectly. To the pro West institutions it could be termed corruption but to the poverty ridden Brazilians or the greedy billionaires among them it is not corruption but a way of empowerment; and they seem to collectively agree to that to an extent that the impeached Dilma Yousef had to tell the IMF to stop flashing red card to Brazil and to know that managing people is not like playing football. Who would have known better? She and her protégé, Lula, took out over 40million Brazilians out of poverty not minding the shout or whistle blowing of the IMF. Unlike Nigeria, weak assessment of theory or knowledge make the leaders sink many Nigerians into poverty for every NNPC misdemeanour to the point that Nigeria is now notoriously known as the poorest country in the world of about 198 countries with Africa having 54 countries.