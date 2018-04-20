The Sun News
NNPC

NNPC moves to boost retail operations

— 20th April 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja 

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday said plans are afoot to boost fuel supply and allied products nationwide through its downstream retail subsidiary, NNPC Retail Limited. 

It added that the plans aim at activating fresh measures to optimise operational efficiency in its chain. 

The corporation stated that the measures would entail closer scrutiny and supervision of the operations of NNPC mega and affiliate retail outlets strategically clustered in major cities and towns throughout the country.

“The target is to ensure that lessons garnered from the recent fuel availability challenge are imputed into the fuel supply and distribution matrix for greater efficiency and closer scrutiny of the operations of all our retail outlets to enforce stricter compliance with the rules of engagement for the good of consumers,” the corporation said.

