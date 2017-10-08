The Sun News
Latest
8th October 2017 - China punishes 1.3m officials for corruption
8th October 2017 - Senate constitutes C’ttee wade into Kachikwu, Baru feud
8th October 2017 - “Bush meat is safe”, some Bayelsans defy warning about monkeypox
8th October 2017 - NNPC memo: Niger Delta says Kachikwu’s life threatened
8th October 2017 - Thousands of Nigerians gather for Independence Parade in New York
8th October 2017 - Fix Lagos-Badagry Expressway, lawmaker urges Fed Govt
8th October 2017 - Jonathan’s ministers, not APC responsible for Patience’s travails – Group
8th October 2017 - Kerosene tanker explodes along Abuja-Kaduna expressway killing 5
8th October 2017 - Anxiety in Bayelsa as Dickson moves to reform public sector
8th October 2017 - Jigawa Assembly, Executive feud escalates
Home / Cover / National / NNPC memo: Niger Delta says Kachikwu’s life threatened

NNPC memo: Niger Delta says Kachikwu’s life threatened

— 8th October 2017
From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
 
The Niger Delta Indigenous Movement for Radical Change (NDIMRC) has raised alarm that the life of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu is under threat.
The group said the threat is over his memo to President Mohammadu Buhari on the alleged shady deals going on in the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation [NNPC].
NDIMRC in a press statement signed by its   Nelly Emma, John Sailor and Public  Stanley Mukoro, President, Secretary and Public Relations Officer, respectively while calling for an investigations of all the allegations raised by Kachikwu in his memo said the Minister deserved to be treated fairly and accorded due respect.
 
NDIMRC which alleged it has uncovered plans to allocate 100 % oil blocs to those in the North to the detriment of the people of the Niger Delta Region claimed that the commencement of Operation Crocodile Smile in the Region was to check resistance of the people to the allocation of the oil blocs.    
 The oil monitoring group which expressed disappointment with the way Kachikwu was being treated said success of the anti-graft war of the federal government would depend on the way the scandal rocking the NNPC is handled.
The statement read in part ” We have been watching the activities of the GMD of the NNPC, Dr. Baru since he came on Board and we are not impressed with the way he is treating the Minister of State for Petroleum and people from the Niger Delta Region working in the NNPC. We have seen that the GMD of NNPC Maikanti Baru is bent on destroying the solid foundation laid by the Minister of State for Petroleum and determined to frustrate the Minister, but we are not going to take this lightly because the oil Dr. Baru is presiding over belongs to the people of the Niger Delta Region and not the North”.
 
“The Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu must be allowed to take charge of the Board of NNPC which the President inaugurated. Our findings revealed that the recent appointments and postings were done without the knowledge of the Board. We are not happy over the way the Minister is being frustrated. He should be allowed to exercise his power as the Chairman of the NNPC Board. They should let the whole world know why he is not being allowed to function effectively as the Chairman of the Board. The Minister was transparent when he was the GMD of NNPC, he carried out ethnic balancing, but the reverse is now the case since  Dr. Baru was appointed. The current Board of the NNPC must be empowered and given free hand to operate. The office of the Minister of State for Petroleum must be saved from further humiliation and disrespect’’
 
Post Views: 21
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 8th October 2017 at 6:35 pm
    Reply

    Is there anyone from Niger Delta his or her life is not threatened by the fallen caliphate bandits from northern nigeria because of Niger Delta oil and gas? Only fools will not build their defence and existence securities now to crush the enemy. Illiterate assholes, touts come all the way from far north to Niger Delta, threatened you, attacked you, plundered your God given wealth, and you fold your hands, are you not the most foolish coward on earth? When you have all it takes and supports to crush the enemy on your God given native land. Biafra is now a Sovereign State with interim government. The enemy will vacate Biafran Territorial Sovereign State bleeding dead or alive. The enemy’s ears only hear music of conflict- Biafra will feed them with conflicts to the full till the last enemy vacate Biafran Territorial Sovereign State- dead or alive. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senate constitutes C’ttee wade into Kachikwu, Baru feud

— 8th October 2017

From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Senate has constituted a nine-man Ad hoc Committee to investigate the policy introduced by the current Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mainkanti Baru of allocating all products to Duke Oil. The panel will be headed by Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (APC-Sokoto Central), according to…

  • “Bush meat is safe”, some Bayelsans defy warning about monkeypox

    — 8th October 2017

    Some consumers of bush meat in Bayelsa said on Sunday that they were not worried by the outbreak of monkeypox a viral disease transmitted from wild animals to humans. The disease was reported a forthnight ago and was said to have affected at least 13 people in the state according to Prof Ebitimitula Etebu, Bayelsa Commisioner…

  • NNPC memo: Niger Delta says Kachikwu’s life threatened

    — 8th October 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa   The Niger Delta Indigenous Movement for Radical Change (NDIMRC) has raised alarm that the life of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu is under threat. The group said the threat is over his memo to President Mohammadu Buhari on the alleged shady deals going on in…

  • Thousands of Nigerians gather for Independence Parade in New York

    — 8th October 2017

    Tens of thousands of Nigerians from all over the U.S. and beyond on Saturday converged on New York for the annual Nigerian Independence Day Parade and Festival. A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, which is the largest gathering of Nigerians outside of the homeland, also marked Nigeria’s 57th…

  • Fix Lagos-Badagry Expressway, lawmaker urges Fed Govt

    — 8th October 2017

    A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Setonji David, on Sunday urged the Federal Government to rehabilitate Lagos- Badagry Expressway to end the hardship of people plying the road. David, representing Badagry Constituency II at the Assembly, expressed dismay over the non-completion the road, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share