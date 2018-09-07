– The Sun News
Latest
7th September 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: closing ceremony of Guards Brigade Sports week
7th September 2018 - NNPC allays fear over fuel scarcity
7th September 2018 - New SARS: IGP issues directive against wearing mufti while armed
7th September 2018 - N1.7bn fraud: Court to resume trial of former President Jonathan’s aide Sept. 10
7th September 2018 - Phones can transmit virus, germs, expert warns
7th September 2018 - Downpour: 3 communities cut off in Lagos State
7th September 2018 - Abuja tremor: FG acquires 6 earthquake monitoring equipments
7th September 2018 - Presidential panel recovers 19 vehicles from former NPopC commissioners
7th September 2018 - Former I-G says collaboration essential to modern policing
7th September 2018 - Police denies gunmen attack in Anambra Church
Home / National / NNPC allays fear over fuel scarcity
panic

NNPC allays fear over fuel scarcity

— 7th September 2018

NAN

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured that there is enough fuel in the country and that there is no need for panic buying of petroleum products by motorists and the public.

The corporation disclosed this in a statement issued by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, It’s spokesman, in Abuja, on Friday.

This, followed reports of an ultimatum issued by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) over a purported intervention by an arm of the security agencies in what the union viewed as purely labour matters involving a company and its workers in Delta State.

READ ALSO Downpour: 3 communities cut off in Lagos State

He added that the corporation’s Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru and his Management team, were engaging the parties involved, saying the parties are close to resolving the issues.

Ughamadu in the statement advised motorists and other consumers of petroleum products not to engage in panic buying as the NNPC Management was close to reaching an amicable resolution of the challenge.

NNPC assured that the corporation had adequate storage of petroleum products across the country and advised that they should not entertain any fear of petroleum shortages

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Guards Brigade

HAPPENING NOW: closing ceremony of Guards Brigade Sports week

— 7th September 2018

The closing ceremony for the weeklong sporting activities of the Guards Brigade Nigerian army is ongoing at the Aguiyi Ironsi cantonment. Three event are slated for today’s closing ceremony namely Boxing, football, and combat relay. In his address at the occasion, the commander Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Tama Musa, said that aside selecting able sportsmen and…

  • panic

    NNPC allays fear over fuel scarcity

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured that there is enough fuel in the country and that there is no need for panic buying of petroleum products by motorists and the public. The corporation disclosed this in a statement issued by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, It’s spokesman, in Abuja, on Friday. This, followed reports…

  • IGP DIRECTIVE

    New SARS: IGP issues directive against wearing mufti while armed

    — 7th September 2018

    The IG gave the directive as part of measures to reform the FSARS which had received unfavourable criticisms from the public on its operations lately. – As Ekiti police instructs doctors to treat gunshots’ victims without police report Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has directed that no official of…

  • TRIAL

    N1.7bn fraud: Court to resume trial of former President Jonathan’s aide Sept. 10

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Friday, adjourned until Sept. 10, the trial of former President Jonathan’s aide, Waripamo-Owen Dudafar, who is facing a charge of N1.7 billion fraud. Dudafar, who was charged alongside former manager of Heritage Bank, Joseph Iweujo, had earlier pleaded not guilty to the 23-count charge of fraud preferred…

  • Downpour

    Downpour: 3 communities cut off in Lagos State

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN Some communities in Ikorodu area of Lagos State have been cut off following early morning three-hour downpour which had rendered the road leading to the area impassable. Motorists plying the Agric-Isawo-Arepo Road had difficulty either coming out or going into the three communities of Isawo, Igbo Olomu and Arepo because of the flooded road….

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share