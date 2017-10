From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday alleged that the $25billion scandal in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is part of fund been kept in a pool by the federal government to fund President Muhammadu Buhari re-election in 2019.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye made the allegation at a press briefing at the party national secretariat in Abuja.

Adeyeye said: “If the President’s powerful Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari could sit on the NNPC board and such a calamity is taking place without an eyelid being blinked, we are forced to believe that the stealing is being done to the advantage of the president who has shown by his body language that the only thing that matter most to him for now, is his second term ambition.

” Will it be considered a ‘hate speech ‘ if we say the money being stolen by President Buhari’s men are being kept aside into a special pool for the prosecution of his second term ambition?”, he queried.

