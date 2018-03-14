NNL boss excited over Samson Siasia Stadium turf

Chairman of the nation’s second tier league, NNL, Offor Okenwa has described the Samson Siasia Stadium turf in Yenagoa as simply magnificent.

Okenwa who was in Yenagoa to inspect the 10, 000 capacity arena ahead of the new season said he was impressed with what he saw declaring: “The pitch in Yenagoa is simply magnificent. It is world class and I just hope other states will do what Gov Seriake Dickson has done. The contractor that did the job deserves a pat on the back. I m particularly happy that the pitch which is not only lush green but a FIFA approved geo technology grass was done by an indigenous contractor.”

Okenwa was however quick to add that the state government must put other facilities in place at the arena, insisting that a few things are still lacking.

“I have made my observations known to the authorities. There are a few other facilities that should be provided to make the stadium complete and ready for local and international matches,” Okenwa said.

It would be noted that Bayelsa teams campaigning in the male and female leagues have over the years been playing away from home. But with the Samson Siasia Stadium now ready for use, the teams would stage a return home.