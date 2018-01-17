The Sun News
Latest
17th January 2018 - Nnewi: Industrial hub of South East
17th January 2018 - New hope for Nwafor Orizu College upgrade to varsity
17th January 2018 - Why I brought building materials factory to South East – Mbisiogu, Shanghai boss
17th January 2018 - Anambra guber victory: Aguleri rolls out drums for Obiano, Bianca
17th January 2018 - Buratai showcases Army’s ranch in Abuja
17th January 2018 - Confusion in Jikwoyi as youth commits suicide over girlfriend’s infidelity
17th January 2018 - CES: Tab hubs to monitor, protect that child of yours
17th January 2018 - God built me to conquer life’s hostilities, says double amputee
17th January 2018 - Inside the world of graduate akara vendor
17th January 2018 - Beggars besiege Karu Bridge junction, cause traffic jams
Home / oriental news / Nnewi: Industrial hub of South East

Nnewi: Industrial hub of South East

— 17th January 2018

• Wins FG pacesetter accolade

From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

As Nigeria makes frantic effort to diversify its economy and shift from oil-based to agriculture and industrialization economy, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbionnaya Onu, has identified Nnewi in Anambra State as a pacesetter in industrial and technology development capable of creating jobs for the unemployed.

As a matter of fact, Nnewi is home to many major indigenous manufacturing industries controlled by Chicason Group of Companies, Cutix Plc, Coscharis Group, Ibeto Group, Louis Carter Group, First Express Aluminum Company Limited, Uru Industries Limited, Innoson Group, Tummy Tummy Noodles, among many other flourishing companies.

However, the biggest problem facing these manufacturing concerns, apart from the issue of raw materials, is lack of steady and quality power supply.

During the interactive session and certificate presentation ceremony of graduate entrepreneurs of Technology Incubation Centre, Nnewi, the minister did not mince words as he said that indigenous investors have shown Nigeria the direction to go in industrialization and technological development with their resolve to produce in Nnewi most of the things imported from overseas.

Despite the challenges of Nnewi industrialists, Onu expressed delight that some of the investors started producing auto spare parts in the industrial community with the result that Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company (IVM) became the most notable vehicle manufacturing company in the country:

“We cannot continue to be importing some of the things we can produce in Nigeria. It does not benefit us as a great nation. If we continue importing, we end up exporting jobs and make our people remain unemployed while we are employing foreigners and we equally deny ourselves some revenues we would have earned.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s resolve to diversify the economy of the country from oil-based mono-economy to non-oil-based economy has set science and technology as a critical driver towards making the much needed impact in the area of innovations, inventions of new processes and procedures.”

As he commended the 14 graduands for acquiring the skills and technology to develop and employ labour, Onu promised that his ministry would help them secure funds for establishing their small and medium-scale businesses. To ensure the success of technology incubation programme, the minister said that there was dire need to establish a Science and Technology Park in Anambra State for postgraduates training of the centre.

He said the provision of the park would lead to business clusters that would be providing the nucleus of innovation system which would benefit from linkages to suppliers, supporting organizations, knowledge institutions, as well as sharing of common facilities.

Director General, National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), Dr. Muhammed Jibrin, explained that the institution is Federal Government’s initiative aimed at boosting the technology and industrial base of the country by nurturing the growth of new businesses that are engaged in value-added technology and related activities.

Zonal Director of the NBTI, South East, Dr. Uchenna Patricia Chukwu, who traced the history and establishment of the Technology Incubation Centre (TIC), Nnewi to April 1998, said that the centre recorded some achievements in line with its mandate. She explained that it incubated 64 residents, 240 non-residents, 41 graduates who are into various aspects of manufacturing ranging from machine fabrication, auto parts, agro-processing, chemical and allied goods, among others.

Some of the challenges of the centre, according to Chukwu, are the provision of permanent Science and Technology Park for the relocation of graduates, which is also expected to complement the centre’s mandate as a means of promoting synergy towards reduction of cost of production. She said the centre needed to establish two additional incubation centres in the remaining senatorial zones in Anambra State as extensions to TIC Nnewi to cater for the growing population.

She said there was urgent need to complete the on-going landscaping, erosion control by the Anambra State government and to provide utility vehicle to ease the centre’s services to entrepreneurs in the hinterland.

Governor Willie Obiano represented by Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Science and Technology, Dr. Chinedu Emeka, said it was self-evident worldwide that government could not provide gainful employment for all citizens. He noted that government could create an enabling environment for citizens to thrive economically.

He explained that the state government had over 50 people with various inventions and innovations ranging from enhanced cooking stove to conversion of discarded plastic products to fuel receiving help from the government to succeed in their ventures, adding that the government was desirous to nurture local investors and innovators of various categories.

The member representing Nnewi North/ Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Chris Azubogu, told the audience that efforts were being made towards increasing entrepreneurial capacity of the Anambra people through the establishment of an industrial park:

“We need an industrial park in Anambra and a site is already being set aside in Nnewi South. The park has become necessary in order to fast track our industrial capacity in development.”

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CES: Tab hubs to monitor, protect that child of yours

— 17th January 2018

Stories by Olabisi Olaleye In a world full of kidnappers and child assasins, TrackNet Inc, at the just-concluded CES in Las Vegas, United States of America, unveiled “Tabs” that could locate, monitor and bring peace of mind to families. According to the company, the all-in-one, low-cost smart home monitoring solution is managed by a simple…

  • At what age should a child own smartphone?

    — 17th January 2018

    … Concerns grow over addiction, distraction From Olabisi Olaleye, USA [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 It has become a norm to see even six-year-olds at social gatherings using tablets or high-end phones to take pictures or play games and, sometimes, children use the Google app to get answers and help them do their homework. Now, the dilemma…

  • NCC sensitises stakeholders on broadband, data pricing

    — 17th January 2018

    By Perpetua Egesimba The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Tuesday organised Stakeholders ‘Forum on the study for the determination of cost based pricing for retail broadband and data services in Nigeria. The study which would be targeted to all the stakeholders, including the operators, the internet service providers as well as the consumers of telecommunications…

  • Adamawa: Boko Haram strikes in Madagali, kills 5, kidnaps residents

    — 17th January 2018

    About five people were feared dead and others abducted in a fresh attack by Boko Haram on Pallam community in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa, local officials and residents have said. The attack came barely a week after the terrorists launched a similar attack on neighbouring Wanu, Kamale and Kafin Hausa communities of Michika…

  • FG approves tertiary military hospital for Sokoto

    — 17th January 2018

    Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has commended the Nigerian Army for the establishment of a tertiary military hospital in the state, saying it  will serve as centre of excellence for diseases of military importance. Tambuwal’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam,  in a statement yesterday, said the hospital, the first of its kind in the country,…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share