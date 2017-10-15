The Sun News
15th October 2017
Home / Cover / National / Nnamdi Kanu’s family opens up

Nnamdi Kanu’s family opens up

— 15th October 2017

…Angry over police weapons stockpile allegation

From Okey Sampson, Aba

 

THE family of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has expressed anger over the allegation by the police that lethal weapons were recovered in their Afara Ukwu, Umuahia home last Sunday when security operatives raided the facility.

   Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Anthony Ogbizi, had at a press briefing in Umuahia last Thursday, stated that lethal weapons including petrol bombs and one double-barrel gun were recovered at the home of the IPOB leader during the raid.

  In his reaction, however, spokesperson for the family, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, yesterday denied that the family had any weapon in the house, alleging that if actually there was any gun found by the police, it was planted by its operatives during the first raid.

 “This new CP was the same man who came to our house two days after the September 14 invasion with two Hilux vans and his Prado SUV and pulled down the car porche and destroyed the vehicles parked outside.

 “This same CP hurriedly after the invasion of October 8 issued a press release telling the whole world that they discovered bombs in our house. The army on the other hand, denied that there was no invasion and that they never went to my house. What a contradiction.

 “A house that there has not been any person inside except our guard who we asked to look after it, all of a sudden they invaded the house and came back to say they found a dane gun, double barrel gun and petrol bomb. Who manufactured them? Who kept them there? That is the question to ask,” he said.

  Kanu accused Ogbizi of fabricating the story not only to justify what he described as the illegal raid, but also to appear as if he was working in order to please his masters.

 He stated that what the police came to do in their home was to remove the CCTV which he said had been recording what the military and police had been doing in their house.

  “The policemen came to our house and ransacked the entire compound including my mum and my father’s rooms, removing my mum’s boxes, our TV and generator sets, bags of rice and many personal belongings without knowing that we had a CCTV recording their activities in the house. But when they got clue about the CCTV, they came back and removed it from where it was hung.

 “I am telling the international community to prevail on this people. What the police and other security agencies are doing in our house, my community, in my state and the entire Biafra land is evil. It is clear that out of desperation, they are trying to cover their tracks and they have failed,” he noted.

  He stressed that if there was any bomb in their house, it was planted by the police, adding that the police did not arrest any technician involved in bomb making but their guard. 


  1. chukwudi unabs 15th October 2017 at 6:13 pm
    ipob was making noise that they had weapons.you are even lucking they did not say that they found ogbunigwe or ojukwu bunker in the compound. next time they should use their teeth and count their tongues.true talk.that is igbo proverb.

