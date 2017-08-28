The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Nnamdi Kanu taunts FG over re-arrest move

Nnamdi Kanu taunts FG over re-arrest move

— 28th August 2017

• Anybody that attempts it will be crushed

From: Okey Sampson, Aba, Petrus Obi, Enugu, Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki, and Femi Folaranmi, Yenogoa    

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has warned the Federal Government over attempt to re-arrest him.
The Director of Radio Biafra who stated this, yesterday, at the Boys Technical College (BTC), Aba, Abia State said contrary to thinking in some quarters, he was not going on exile for whatever reason and urged his supporters and those who believed in the Biafra cause to be strong and resolute.
He reiterated IPOB’s earlier stand that there would not be election in Anambra on November 18 or any part of “Biafra Land” in 2019 unless there was referendum.
“We are going to boycott Anambra State election. After Anambra 2017, in 2019, there’ll be no elections in Biafra land. Signed and sealed. My message is that there’ll not be election in Biafra land ever again until they give us date for referendum.”
He paid tribute to the IPOB members allegedly killed at National High School, Aba, by security agencies.
“Aba is the spiritual capital of Biafra land. We started in Aba in 2015 at CKC (Christ the King Catholic Cathedral). That day, heaven authenticated our move that IPOB will restore Biafra and that’s what we’ve come to do. We died in Aba; At National High School.
“They shot and killed us in other places in Biafra land when they were protesting for my release. As our people rest in the grave, we’ll never rest until Biafra is restored. I don’t care what they say in Abuja. I don’t give a damn what they say in Lagos.
“I’m a Biafran and we are going to crumble the zoo. Some idiots who are not educated said that they’ll arrest me, and I ask them to come. I’m in Biafra land. If any of them leaves Biafra land alive, know that this is not IPOB. Tell them that’s what I said,” he said.
He condemned those calling for restructuring in place of Biafra as he said there was nothing enticing that will make the Igbo remain in Nigeria.
“Some people talk about restructuring, are we doing restructuring of Nigeria now? Are we doing fiscal federalism? Are we doing devolution? What we want is Biafra!
“Forget all the nonsense they write about us. We are not slowing down and no man born of a woman can stop us. They thought we are joking and God gave us a simple message that no one can stop us. The movement to restore Biafra is unstoppable.”
“The message of heaven is what I bring to you. Don’t be afraid. The plans of our enemies are not going to be actualised. The enemies are planning, but we are formidable,” he declared.
IPOB members who were at the venue vowed to join hands with Kanu to ensure that Biafra was realised, no matter the time frame.
Meanwhile, the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra (MASSOB), has vowed to resist any attempt by the Federal Government to re-arrest Kanu.
In a statement issued by its leader, Uchenna Madu, and National Secretary, Ugwuoke Ibem Ugwuoke, the group said the entire people of Biafra would resist attempt to re-arrest him.
“This subtle and smart plan of Buhari-led Nigeria is a sign of frustration and jittery. These plans will never work as MASSOB and the entire people of Biafra will squarely resist it.
“We warned that no harm should befall Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as he represents the genuine interest of Ndigbo. He is the most celebrated Igbo man today. The introduction of Biafra Security Service is not for any confrontation or violence with security agents. There is no intention or plan to involve violence or arms struggle into Biafra actualisation and restoration struggle.
Ijaw Youths also condemned the Federal Government over moves to re-arrest IPOB leader.
IYC in a statement by Eric Omare accused the Federal Government of double standards by treating other youth groups in the country engaged in agitations with kid gloves.

 

