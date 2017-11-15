The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Nnamdi Kanu remains leader, Radio Biafra director – IPOB

Nnamdi Kanu remains leader, Radio Biafra director – IPOB

— 15th November 2017

Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dismissed reports that Director of Radio Biafra of Nnamdi Kanu, has been sacked.

IPOB described the report as lies orchestrated by government.

The group described it as “a cheap diversionary tactics designed to test our dedication and resolve in the run up to the much anticipated boycott of Anambra elections on Saturday, November 18, 2017.”

IPOB, which insisted that Kanu was in the custody of the Nigerian military, said it remains “fiercely resolute and undeterred by the crude antics of a drowning government.

“They have lost every sense of shame. The only option left open for them is to periodically opt for hyper-dramatics in an environment devoid of any form of investigative journalism.”

A statement signed by IPOB Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful,  said: “We, family members IPOB and it’s leadership worldwide, under the supreme command of Kanu, the prophet of our time, wish to clarify the speculation regarding the position of our leader. It  is cheap diversionary tactics designed to test our dedication and resolve in the run up to the much anticipated boycott of Anambra election on Saturday.

“Biafrans and humanity knows that Kanu was abducted by Nigerian soldiers on September 14, 2017, therefore, no amount of fake stories about our leader and our movement planted through government-friendly media houses, will dent our resolve to restore Biafra.

“Kanu, the only person with absolute command over entire Biafra restoration effort, remains the rock upon which the entire edifice of IPOB is built.”

“The preposterous and laughable idea that he has been sacked from Radio Biafra, which he personally established in London and IPOB, which he founded, is tantamount to saying the sun is no longer part of the solar system.

“It is not only unthinkable, it will be foolish of anyone to contemplate it.”

The group described Kanu’s replacement, Mr. Ezenwachukwu Sampson Okwudili, as “faceless hitherto unheard of individual.”

They added that “anybody who peddles or believes such a story needs his or her brain examined…”

“We have all become accustomed to the crude antics of Nigerian Government and her security agencies who are so desperate to create confusion and pandemonium within the hierarchy of IPOB. That they came up with this ludicrous propaganda of the replacement of the irreplaceable IPOB leader, is confirmation of their desperation.

“IPOB is arguably the most disciplined mass movement in the world today, if not all the years of torture of Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawuisi and Bright Chimezie Ishinwa, would have provided DSS the key witness against Kanu in the treasonable felony trial they have been looking for,” Powerful said.

About author

Uche Atuma

