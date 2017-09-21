Nnamdi Kanu not in our custody – Police

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Force headquarters in Abuja, yesterday said the leader of the Independent People Of Biafra (IPOB), was not in its custody.

This is coming just as IPOB, raised the alarm over the whereabouts of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, allegedly abducted by the soldiers who attacked his home in Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku, in the ongoing operation python dance in the south east by soldiers of the Nigerian army.

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, who made this known to Daily Sun, in an interview, however, warned that the police would not hesitate to arrest any person or group of persons posing to be members of IPOB, following the proscription of the group by governors of the south east states.

Mr. Moshood, who said the police force headquarters has deployed more mobile policemen to the south east and south-south parts of the country to ensure law and order, maintains that the IPOB leader was not in Police custody.

He said the question about the whereabout of the IPOB leader should be directed to his members.

“He is their leader, they should tell us his whereabout. “You know the IPOB, has been proscribed by the governors in those states and they remain an unlawful organization and we will ensure that we sustain peace in the area and we will not allow such an organization to disturb the public peace”.

“For anybody that has committed an offense, he is liable for arrest and prosecution. But I can tell you that he is not in our custody”.

Moshood, who said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has placed police personnel across the country on red alert to avoid reprisal attacks following activities of IPOB, stressed that the police have arrested some IPOB members suspected to have taken part in the burning down of a police station that eventually led to the death of a personael at Aba.

He said: “We have arrested some of those people who attacked and burnt down police station at Aba, and they have been charged to court and anybody that was linked or found to be culpable for the burning of the station which resulted to the death of one of our personnel would be prosecuted.