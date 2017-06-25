The Sun News
Latest
25th June 2017 - Man killed, as police, armed robbers exchange fire in Ibadan
25th June 2017 - Ogun 2019: KLM commends Amosun for zoning arrangement
25th June 2017 - 2017 budget: Senate accuses Fashola of favouring S’West
25th June 2017 - Ambrose Alli University inaugurates Lagos alumni
25th June 2017 - Radiographers urge Reps to reject NCR Bill
25th June 2017 - Nnamdi Kanu makes peace with Ikedife
25th June 2017 - Five rescued from road crash in Ikorodu
25th June 2017 - Homeowners’ charter: 1,000 applicants get C of O in Ogun
25th June 2017 - University don lauds Dickson’s development initiatives
25th June 2017 - Igbo quit notice: ECWA church insists on arrest of Arewa youths
Home / National / Nnamdi Kanu makes peace with Ikedife

Nnamdi Kanu makes peace with Ikedife

— 25th June 2017

From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Relevant stakeholders in the struggle for the actualization of the independent state of Biafra, including Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Supreme Council of Elders of the Indigenous People of Biafra (SCEIPOB), a former President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Dr Dozie Ikedife as well as Biafra Customary Government have resolved to unite their efforts to realise their common goal.   

The resolution came on the heels of Nnamdi Kanu’s visit to Dr Ikedife in Nnewi, Anambra State, at the weekend supposedly to settle lingering misunderstanding between the two groups.

Although the duo did not address the press after their private meeting, there are strong indications that they might have reached a consensus on the need for them to work together to achieve the dream of independent state of Biafra. 

A source who confided in Sunday Sun quoted Kanu to have told Ikedife: “You are like my father. We must work together because I understand the importance of dialogue. What happened was a misunderstanding, a monumental misunderstanding and misinformation that led to the issues we had in the past which are now resolved.”

“What we want is Biafra and my relationship with you started many years ago. Before the formation of the Radio Biafra, before the formation of the IPOB, I was coming here to seek your counsel. You remain my father today, tomorrow and forever.”

Kedife, in his response, the source said, expressed joy that the face-off had become a thing of the past. “Someone who kills his brother is not a hero. Now, there will be no discouragement, no distraction and no provocation to achieve Biafra. We will go to Biafra land. Today is a significant day because some people allude that the Igbo can never speak with one voice. We shall prove them wrong. It has to be one voice, one mind. If we can speak with one voice and one mind, there is nothing we cannot achieve. I’m not a prophet but many people have told me that they see Biafra coming. May it come to pass. You are welcome, my son. The IPOB is one,” he enthused.

However, Ikedife was said to have advised that the modus operandi of the IPOB must be within the confines of the law as well as obedience to the law of the land. “We have been killed enough. We don’t want to give the opportunity for any more blood of the Biafra agitators to be spilled. We will resist that and do anything to avoid it,” he maintained.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 25th June 2017 at 6:17 am
    Reply

    Republic Of Biafra has been restored, has been actualised- God has given Biafrans Republic Of Biafra and will defend it with Diplomacy or War. Anyone still using the word Struggle, Restore, Actualisation etc. is ignorant and naive. It is now putting in place operational instruments with Biafran Interim Government on the principles of APGA- the only existing political party in Republic Of Biafra as it stands and base on intellectual vision of Emeka Odimegwu Ojukwu- the only Biafran Leader- death or alive. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Man killed, as police, armed robbers exchange fire in Ibadan

— 25th June 2017

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan A two-man gang of armed robbers that operated on a motorcycle last Friday shot a middle-aged man dead at Mokola area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The incident occurred about 5p.m at Adelaja Junction, Mokola Ibadan. The victim, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, was said to be returning…

Share

  • Ogun 2019: KLM commends Amosun for zoning arrangement

    — 25th June 2017

    Ogun State Commissioner for Forestry, Chief Kolawole Lawal Mobolorunduro (KLM), has commended Governor Ibikunle Amosun for giving the people of Ogun West Senatorial district comprising Yewa/Awori the rare opportunity to produce the next governor of the state in 2019. The Commissioner lamented that since the creation of the state in 1976, the people of the…

    Share

  • 2017 budget: Senate accuses Fashola of favouring S’West

    — 25th June 2017

    The senate has accused the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) of making provisions for Lagos State and South West at the detriment of other geopolitical zones of the country in the 2017 budget. The lawmakers’ submission followed a statement credited to Fashola, saying that the National Assembly padded the 2017 budget. …

    Share

  • Ambrose Alli University inaugurates Lagos alumni

    — 25th June 2017

    The formal inauguration of the Lagos chapter of the Ambrose Alli University , Ekpoma, will take place on Sunday July 2, 2017 at Noah’s Ark, Plot 14, Yusuf Crescent, off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1at 3pm. According to the chairman of the inauguration committee, Sir Val Otiono, all illustrious alumni of one of the oldest…

    Share

  • Radiographers urge Reps to reject NCR Bill

    — 25th June 2017

    From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The House of Representatives has been urged to reject the proposed National Council of Radiology (NCR) Bill, which is now before it as its passage would spell doom for the nation’s health sector. The Association of Radiographers of Nigeria (ARN), Anambra State Chapter, objected to the bill which it described as…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share