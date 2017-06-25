Nnamdi Kanu makes peace with Ikedife

From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Relevant stakeholders in the struggle for the actualization of the independent state of Biafra, including Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Supreme Council of Elders of the Indigenous People of Biafra (SCEIPOB), a former President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Dr Dozie Ikedife as well as Biafra Customary Government have resolved to unite their efforts to realise their common goal.

The resolution came on the heels of Nnamdi Kanu’s visit to Dr Ikedife in Nnewi, Anambra State, at the weekend supposedly to settle lingering misunderstanding between the two groups.

Although the duo did not address the press after their private meeting, there are strong indications that they might have reached a consensus on the need for them to work together to achieve the dream of independent state of Biafra.

A source who confided in Sunday Sun quoted Kanu to have told Ikedife: “You are like my father. We must work together because I understand the importance of dialogue. What happened was a misunderstanding, a monumental misunderstanding and misinformation that led to the issues we had in the past which are now resolved.”

“What we want is Biafra and my relationship with you started many years ago. Before the formation of the Radio Biafra, before the formation of the IPOB, I was coming here to seek your counsel. You remain my father today, tomorrow and forever.”

Kedife, in his response, the source said, expressed joy that the face-off had become a thing of the past. “Someone who kills his brother is not a hero. Now, there will be no discouragement, no distraction and no provocation to achieve Biafra. We will go to Biafra land. Today is a significant day because some people allude that the Igbo can never speak with one voice. We shall prove them wrong. It has to be one voice, one mind. If we can speak with one voice and one mind, there is nothing we cannot achieve. I’m not a prophet but many people have told me that they see Biafra coming. May it come to pass. You are welcome, my son. The IPOB is one,” he enthused.

However, Ikedife was said to have advised that the modus operandi of the IPOB must be within the confines of the law as well as obedience to the law of the land. “We have been killed enough. We don’t want to give the opportunity for any more blood of the Biafra agitators to be spilled. We will resist that and do anything to avoid it,” he maintained.